Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Life and Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the life and health reinsurance market size is then expected to grow to $600.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The rise in the demand for life and health insurance policies is expected to drive the life and health reinsurance market opportunities during the forecast period.

The life & health reinsurance market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in assuming all or part of the risk with existing life and health insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends

According to the life/health reinsurance market overview, the increasing demand for artificial intelligence in life & health reinsurance is an emerging trend in the market. According to the Reinsurance News, Swiss Re is partnering with Tencent’s WeBank to research Artificial Intelligence use in reinsurance. Swiss Re and WeBank will work collaboratively to explore the technology involved in addressing the challenges imposed by data silos. Swiss Re is expecting the partnership to build a foundation for a new business supported by federated learning and will also encourage the reinsurance industry to adopt a new framework to improve technological capabilities.

Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Segments

The global life and health reinsurance market is segmented:

By Type: Facultative Reinsurance, Treaty Reinsurance

By Distribution Channel: Direct Response, Agents and Brokers, Banks, Others

By Product: Life, Health

By Geography: The global life and health reinsurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Munich Re Group, Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), SCOR SE, Hannover Re, China Reinsurance Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Re, PartnerRe Ltd., Korean Reinsurance Company, Taiping Reinsurance Co., Great-West Lifeco, and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

