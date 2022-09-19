Global Prepaid Card Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prepaid card market size is then expected to grow to $22.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Increasing the use of prepaid cards as a substitute for traditional bank cards is a key factor driving the growth of the prepaid card market.

The prepaid card market consists of sales of prepaid card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Prepaid cards are preloaded payment cards issued by financial institutions that can be used to make both online and in-store payments.

Global Prepaid Card Market Trends

Prepaid card market trends include major players undertaking various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations which are gaining significant popularity in the market. Companies in the prepaid card industry are collaborating with other market players to offer prepaid cards with flexible credit limits to attract a large consumer base for a prepaid card. For instance, in November 2020, MobiKwik collaborated with American Express (Amex) card network to introduce its first virtual prepaid payments card with a flexible credit limit. With the launch of the prepaid payment card, MobiKwik becomes the first non-bank in India to issue cards.

Global Prepaid Card Market Segments

The global prepaid card market is segmented:

By Type: General Purpose Reloadable Card, Prepaid Gift Card, Government Benefit Card, Payroll Card, Others

By Card Type: Open Loop Prepaid Card, Closed Loop Prepaid Card

By Application: Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Others

By Geography: The global prepaid card market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prepaid card global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the prepaid card global market, prepaid card global market share, prepaid card market segments and geographies, prepaid card global market players, prepaid card market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The prepaid card market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Express Company, BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc., Green Dot Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance LLC., Mango Financial Inc, Net Spend Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, UniRush LLC, and Master Card Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

