Strategies For Global RegTech Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

RegTech Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘RegTech Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the regtech market size is then expected to grow to $23.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.5%. The rising number of fraudulent activities such as money laundering in the financial sector is expected to propel the growth of the regTech market in the forecast period.

The RegTech market consists of sales of RegTech solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing regulatory processes within the financial industry via advanced technologies. RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a set of enterprises that employ cloud computing technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses in complying with regulations more efficiently and cost-effectively. RegTech's primary functions are regulatory surveillance, monitoring, and compliance.

Global RegTech Market Trends

RegTech market trends include the application of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies which are predicted to be shaping the market. Major companies operating in the RegTech sector are increasingly adopting AI, ML, and blockchain technologies to automate processes such as data management analysis and due diligence. For instance, in January 2021, Darktrace, a UK-based AI cyber security company launched the fifth version of autonomous response technology for general accessibility, allowing businesses to benefit from the cloud while also safeguarding themselves from new cyber-threats. Compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and the DFS Cyber Security Regulations adds to the long list of issues that security professionals face.

Global RegTech Market Segments

The global regtech market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money laundering (AML) and Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence

By End-User: Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTech Firms, IT and Telecom, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global regtech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

RegTech Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides regtech global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the regtech global market, regtech industry share, regtech global market segments and geographies, regtech global market players, regtech global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s RegTech Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abside RegTech, Accuity, ACTICO, Acuant Inc, Ascent Technologies Inc., BearingPoint Software Solutions GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, BWise Beheer B.V., Compliance Solutions Strategies, and Sysnet Global Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

