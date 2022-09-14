Katrice Turner Named 2022 Caregiver of the Year
Katrice Turner of Absolute Companion Care in Monkton, MD was chosen as the 2022 HCAOA Caregiver of the Year recipient
Maryland Woman Offers Stability During a Time of High Caregiver TurnoverWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) announced today that Katrice Turner of Absolute Companion Care in Monkton, Maryland, has been named the 2022 Caregiver of the Year. Turner was selected as the top home caregiver in the country from more than 300 nominees from nearly all 50 states. She will be recognized at a special luncheon event during the HCAOA Annual Leadership Conference this Sunday, September 18 at 12:15 p.m., at the Hilton Orlando.
“At a time when home care agencies are facing the same critical workforce shortage as many other industries and are being forced to turn clients away because they don’t have enough caregivers to staff cases, it is remarkably inspiring to recognize someone who is not only committed to providing care to those who need it in their homes, but also someone who has grown and evolved with the same agency for more than 10 years,” said Vicki Hoak, HCAOA CEO.
Kathryn C. Rogers, M.Ed., Absolute Companion Care Executive Director who nominated Turner for the national award, said she began working at the agency in 2009 as a caregiver and rose in the ranks to Team Lead, running a full 24/7 team by 2010.
“Katrice took a post-stroke client with severe depression from not wanting to leave her home to getting beautifully dressed, fully made-up, and out into the community to enjoy social activities every week,” Rogers said. “She then created a care plan so that when this client's husband began showing signs of dementia – she was the first to notice and alerted the agency and the family immediately! – and needed full-time care, they were able to stay together and age gracefully.”
“Katrice has unlimited patience and integrity but that's not what makes her stand out. She stands out because she has used these skills with the same clients since 2010,” Rogers added.
“We received so many outstanding examples of caregivers going above and beyond to help keep their clients safe and happy at home, but what made Katrice exemplary was her dedication to her employer and the career path she has created at her agency – something HCAOA supports as part of our policy priorities outlined in the State of Home Care: Industry at a Crossroads report released earlier this year,” Hoak said. “To ensure there are enough caregivers for the rising tide of aging Americans, recruitment and retention practices need to be improved – particularly given high turnover rates and the projected shortage of needed caregivers.”
Click here for information about the other finalists and nominees for the 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award.
IMAGE LINK: Katrice Turner, 2022 Caregiver of the Year, https://web.hcaoa.org/External/WCPages/WCWebContent/WebContentPage.aspx?ContentID=5170
###
ABOUT HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening our members through advocacy, education, and research. We represent more than 4,100 agencies that employ more than 1 million caregivers across the United States.
Rachel Edwards
Home Care Association of America
+1 202-519-2965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn