Registration is Open for Football’s #1 SUPERFAN™ Competition

This year’s champion super fan to get VIP ultra-premium seats and post-game on-field access at professional football’s biggest game of the year

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The search is on for college or pro football’s #1 SUPERFAN! Are you ready to get your game face on and compete to win the most exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime prize package a football fan has EVER seen? Introducing #1 SUPERFAN, a worldwide competition where football fans will compete for two ultra-premium stadium seats on the 50-yard line, all-inclusive luxury accommodations for three nights, exclusive access to pre-and-post game parties, and the opportunity to celebrate with the winning team on the field! You read that right—the person granted the title “#1 SUPERFAN” will be making snow angels in the confetti on the State Farm Stadium field after the Big Game.This over-the-top prize package will grant the Competition winner and a guest access to places only the elite can enter; places where they could rub shoulders with legends of the sport. Entrants will compete against others in their groups in the bracket-style tournament, where they advance via a public voting system. The final fan standing will be whisked away to the Phoenix, AZ area from Feb. 10-13, 2023, to bask in the glory of their victory.“It’s football season, and what better way to honor the true fans of the game than by giving them a chance to step into the limelight, get the VIP experience of their dreams at the Big Game, and have some serious bragging rights. We’re looking for the DIE-HARDS,” said an executive with #1 SUPERFAN.If the prize package alone isn’t enough, videos and exclusive content from the legend Derrick Brooks, two-time All-American Florida State University linebacker and Hall of Fame Tampa Bay Buccaneer, will be made available to competitors as the Competition progresses. Brooks is considered one of the best linebackers in American football history. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time All-Pro, Brooks was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and earned a Ring with the Buccaneers that same year. Brooks received one of the highest honors of his life, being inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August of 2014. #55 has also received numerous community awards in Tampa, Florida, for his work and dedication to the community. DB55 —Derrick Brooks Charities—works primarily in the Tampa Bay community to provide youth with educational programs and opportunities to develop a cultural and social vision. He and his team aim to inspire these adolescents toward a brighter future through DB55’s many youth programs.#1 SUPERFAN will be hosted by TV personality, social media influencer, and football fanatic Jess Carroll. She will provide insights and inspiration to the competitors through video updates during the Competition.Beyond the excitement of finding the most die-hard fan out there, #1 SUPERFAN is out to do good by supporting the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF), an organization working towards a world without CTE, and promoting concussion safety without compromise. CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. The nonprofit supports athletes, veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE. It works to achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation and hopes to end the neurodegenerative disease CTE through prevention and research.Visit onesuperfan.com to register for the #1 SUPERFAN Competition.