GAGGED VICTIM SPEAKS ABOUT SUPREME COURT WARNING IN THE DANGEROUS MISUSE OF THE GOVERNMENT SPEECH DOCTRINE IN NEW BOOK

...virtually all Smithsonian properties, including the museums on the Mall in Washington, legally belong to the Institution and not to the federal government…” — Peter G Powers, Former Smithsonian General Counsel

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 -- You would think that after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the 'Government Speech Doctrine is susceptible to dangerous misuse,' any 'petition for certiorari after the ruling that appeared before the court claiming to be the victim of the misuse of the government speech doctrine, would have received immediate judicial review. It is inconceivable to the honest and reasonable mind that the elevated threat to 1st Amendment protected free-speech rights, defined by the Supreme Court as 'dangerous,' could ever escape their supposedly watchful scrutiny. It would be like a major hospital's esteemed doctors warning people of the severe dangers of leprosy and then refusing to see a man in the emergency ward carrying a paper bag with his fingers and toes that had fallen off. The esteemed doctors of medicine in their white coats showed the man the door and quietly sent him away.This is author and artist Julian Raven's story, his experience at the U.S. Supreme Court. Yes, that happened to him in his 1st Amendment free-speech and viewpoint discrimination lawsuit against the Smithsonian Institution and the Director of the National Portrait Gallery, the Australian citizen Kim Sajet.Courts, in general, are extremely careful in their selection of words in their written decisions to avoid any inflammatory rhetoric, keeping their words dispassionate and lawyerly. The word ‘dangerous’ is not a specific legal term; it is a common word used by the general population that everyone understands. There is no ambiguity with the word dangerous. Guns are dangerous. Motorcycles are dangerous. Poisonous snakes are dangerous. The misuse of the government speech doctrine is dangerous. The court could have used softer adjectives to describe the problem, but no, they used a loaded word packed with an imminent warning.Take a close look at the supreme’s danger warning: “But while the government-speech doctrine is important—indeed, essential—it is a doctrine that is susceptible to dangerous misuse. If private speech could be passed off as government speech by simply affixing a government seal of approval, government could silence or muffle the expression of disfavored viewpoints. For this reason, we must exercise great caution before extending our government-speech precedents.” Matal v. Tam, 137 S. Ct. 1744, 1758 (2017)The U.S. Supreme Court immediately recognized the threat to the American citizens’ 1st Amendment free-speech rights because, since its use, the government has become a speaker who also exercises competing 1st Amendment free-speech rights. As bizarre as that may sound, it is true and rightly the cause for alarm. Granted, as the ruling declared, the doctrine is essential in that if the government’s function can be thwarted every time a citizen claims he has free-speech rights in a government-controlled forum for government use, that government would cease to work as designed. Anyone could complain and shut it down whenever a decision or policy was enacted. So the precise definition is critical to the unimpeded function of government.The dangerous problem arises when the government speech doctrine is used as a pretext for silencing dissent where the government has no speech rights. This is especially true in an undefined or ill-defined public speech forum, as in Raven's unprecedented case against the Smithsonian Institution and the Knight v Trump Twitter free-speech case. Twitter was a newly created participatory free-speech forum where government officials began to promote their agendas and policies. That case, similar to Raven's unprecedented case, immediately had the Department of Justice claiming government speech rights superseded the participation of citizen free-speech rights. The Knights won against Trump, as all of the courts agreed Twitter was a participatory free-speech forum, not Raven, though! In Raven v Sajet , the District Court dismissal and memorandum decision did not receive the Supreme Court’s 1st Amendment mandated deep-dive judicial review at the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In Knight First Amendment Institute v Trump, the appellate court made a deep dive investigation into the free-speech appeal and concluded with a 29-page ruling in favor of the District’s court decision. In Raven's case, as a self-represented pro se litigant, a mere paragraph contradicted the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in LeBron v Amtrak that stated that private entities with government-appointed boards are subject to the 1st Amendment. Remarkably the three-judge panel said the opposite ignoring the plainly ruled Supreme Court precedent. Compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court mandated that the whole docket be examined in 1st Amendment cases, which Raven's was. Raven's was ignored!In his new book ‘Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant’s Odyssey and His Free-Speech Legal War Against Smithsonian Corruption’ Raven documents the story of the pretextual use of the government speech doctrine in detail. Former U.S. President and Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Chief Justice Warren Burger spoke some of the most remarkable facts regarding the Smithsonian Institution; “The Smithsonian is not, and never has been considered a government bureau. It is a private institution under the guardianship of the government.” Contradicting the esteemed jurists and chancellors, newly appointed District Court Judge Trevor McFadden ruled in 2018 that’ (District Court case number: 1:17-cv-01240 (TNM)) the Smithsonian Institution is the government “through and through.” He said, “the National Portrait Gallery has historically communicated messages from the government, in the sense that it compiles the artwork of third parties for display on government property.” But contradicting Judge McFadden, Peter G. Powers, former Smithsonian’s general counsel from another Smithsonian scandal, documented in my book, said to Congress at that time, “that virtually all Smithsonian properties, including the museums on the Mall in Washington, legally belong to the Institution and not to the federal government….”McFadden’s dangerous Smithsonian property ownership error was the basis for his pretextual and specious misuse of the government speech doctrine, ignoring the Supreme Court’s warning and gagging Julian Raven as a result. His unprecedented 1st Amendment free-speech case cried out for judicial review from the Supreme Court to ‘say what the law is’ regarding the Smithsonian Institution as a free-speech forum; they said ‘No!’

