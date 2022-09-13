Billionaire Minded Jesse Daniels

CRNY is a three-year, $125 million investment in the financial stability of New York State artists and the organizations that employ.

“It took me twenty years to manifest these masterpieces in thirty seconds.” — Daniels, Jesse” — Daniels, Jesse A

Jesse Daniels is the innovative developer of new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This making him known as a "Chief Creative Officer & CEO." By utilizing his master-mind principles for success, Daniels has created trillions of dollars in relationships though his networking and connections. Daniels main income comes from his "winning circle" of colleagues who he frequently interacts with at gala's, sport games/gatherings and business meetings.Daniels unique background in various fields makes him very attractive to many multi-million-dollar companies. Jesse utilized his "Life principles for success" which led to him become an Owner/CEO within a Pharmaceutical Company called DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC.That same success has also led Daniels to compete in NBA pick-up games with Lebron James. It also landed him a seat on United State Senate candidate Dr.Oz Podcast show alongside Daniel Puder (WWE Million Dollar "Tough Enough" Champion).It also landed Daniels his very own documentary. In 2019 alongside Peter Porta and his team, Daniels produced his own documentary called "The Jesse Daniels Story " which propelled the popularity points on his IMDB Star Meter to 11,799,926. Similar to his favorite reality TV show Under Cover Billionaire on the Discovery + television channel.Daniels has continuously proved his abilities by scaling all the opportunities discovered at Lifetime at Sky in less than 90 days. Capitalizing on these opportunities (TV shows, business deals) immortalized his legacy amongst the Top 1% high achieving individuals and teams in the world. Remember the name "Jesse Daniels". He is someone to watch.

The Jesse Daniels Story (Film Producer and more)