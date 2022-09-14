Increased Global Adoption of DAP Fuels 300% Year-on-Year Growth for myMeta
Leading digital adoption platform has just announced a seed investment round having hit key milestones in revenue, customer acquisition & organizational growth
After comprehensive due diligence, we believe myMeta represents not only the most advanced but also the most cost-effective DAP solution there is.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myMeta Software, a leading digital adoption platform (DAP), announced a breakthrough first half of 2022 this week following a run of key milestones in revenue, customer acquisition and organizational growth. The company is on pace to achieve 300% year-over-year revenue growth for 2022.
Product adoption also increased significantly in the first half of 2022, putting myMeta software firmly on track to more than double its active user base by the end of the year. The company is also seeing accelerated enterprise adoption by globally recognized brands in the Fortune 500.
myMeta is already capitalizing on its robust momentum in Europe and its strategic alliances with Accenture, PwC, Deloitte, and others.
On top of that, the company is now expanding its physical presence and business activities into North America and Japan through a new round of equity funding from the BroadVision Group – a private asset management firm headed by Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur Dr Pehong Chen.
"Global enterprises have made huge investments deploying business applications over the past few decades – but often with very little to show for it due to their daunting complexities and unwieldy user experiences,” says Dr Chen. “What’s required to unlock such critical assets is digital transformation through DAP, so that every task can be carried out intuitively and effectively by even the most casual user.
“After comprehensive due diligence, we believe myMeta represents not only the most advanced but also the most cost-effective DAP solution there is. We are very excited to partner with myMeta and look forward to help driving its continuous growth and success in the global market.”
“With the industry's most intuitive and reliable digital adoption platform, we're fully committed to continue investing in our roadmap while adding A list performers to the team," says Andrea Rubei myMeta co-founder and CEO.
To accelerate its ambitious international expansion plans, Andrea Rubei has identified several high-growth markets and added experienced executives to its leadership team. A former Microsoft and BroadVision executive, Andrea Rubei has a proven track record of helping high growth international expansion as well as managing well established large tech industry operations.
A team of proven SaaS leaders will be joining the founders Andrea Rubei, Emilio Orlandini (GM EMEA) and Roberto De Rossi (Chief Product Officer) to expand into new markets and plan the next stage of growth. Ken Powell joins as GM Americas and Lou Leporace joins as Chief Marketing Officer. Ken brings executive sales leadership and financial growth experience from SAP, Oracle, and Honeywell. Lou brings SaaS experience and executive leadership from big brands and startups alike including Kaseya, Dolby Labs, Ericsson, and RStor. myMeta has doubled its company headcount so far in 2022, with no plans to slow down.
About myMeta Software
Founded in 2019, myMeta is already recognized as one of the world’s best digital adoption solutions. It provides digital adoption to partners such as Accenture, who trust the company to improve their adoption of digital applications and technologies.
myMeta’s mission is to help businesses and people fully realize the benefits of digital transformation, by enabling unprecedented usability and intuition in any digital experience.
Request a demo or start your 30-day free trial at mymetasoftware.com
