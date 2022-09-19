Submit Release
Kokomo24/7® Helps 2nd Largest School District of Almost 600,000 Safely Return To School Without a Hitch

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Kokomo Founder Daniel Lee

Health and Safety Software Provider Kokomo24/7 used tools such as digital badging and check-in and check-out features to track students and administrators

School safety is Kokomo's mission and we are proud to have helped kick off another safe start to the school year for almost 600,000 students and administrators.”
— Daniel Lee
NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading health and safety software provider Kokomo24/7 leverages proprietary software to ensure the safe return to campus of both students and administrators at the second largest school district in the nation. In August, the second largest school district in the nation welcomed thousands of attendees for the Superintendent’s Opening of School Address as well as almost 600,000 students and community members for the start of school using a Kokomo developed technology that allows the district to track when people come and go from campus buildings.

Kokomo24/7 started working with the school district in 2018 and has been a valued partner beyond the role of software provider
while also acting as a managed services partner. Today, Kokomo provides the second largest school district with the following software solutions:
-Case Management
-Anonymous Reporting
-Emergency Panic Button
-Managed Services
-Event Management

Most recently, Kokomo24/7 took over the managed services from the district’s former enterprise provider in early August and was able to successfully transition in under 30-days while taking over full responsibilities, including the implementation of new policy changes. Kokomo was able to ensure a smooth transition as well as seamless execution of both the Superintendent’s Opening of School Address and the return to school for the district’s entire 1,300 schools.

Kokomo24/7 is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Kokomo proudly serves schools, workplaces and communities with continuity software solutions including surveys, case management, accreditation and vaccine tracking, guest management, notifications, occupancy management, anonymous reporting, and emergency operations. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and risk management solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology.

Doug Simon
Kokomo24/7
info@kokomo247.com
