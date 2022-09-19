Chris Hervochon Talks About Proper Accounting Systems on the Marketing Expedition Podcast

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA was a guest on Marketing Expedition Podcast. He spoke about the complexities of financial management that marketing agencies face.

UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA was a guest on Marketing Expedition Podcast with Rhea Allen of Peppershock Media. Hervochon spoke about the complexities of financial management that marketing agencies face.

In addition to discussing the challenges marketing agencies have gathering financial data, he also discussed using this financial information to scale an agency. Hervochon also spoke about a “period of economic weirdness,” data that indicates and supports current economic uncertainties agencies are experiencing.

You can download their guide on how to prepare your agency to weather a recession here.

To listen to the podcast, go to Apple podcasts.

The Marketing Expedition is a full-service marketing and advertising agency. Rhea and Drew Allen bring their marketing expertise to their podcast. They often interview special guests, discuss trending marketing topics and most importantly, teach you how to build your brand and your bottom line.

ABOUT CHRIS HERVOCHON, CPA, CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s clients are geographically diverse, ranging from Rhode Island to Florida to California and everywhere in between, as well as internationally. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.