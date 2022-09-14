FIRGELLI® believes its new Utility Actuator with its Hypoid Drive system has universal appeal for linear motion
The novel Hypoid drive mechansm with high power-to-size ratio is an important selling point for the Utility Actuator”FERNDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIRGELLI® Automations believes its new Compact Utility Linear Actuator with its Hypoid Drive system has universal appeal for linear motion control than any other device.
FIRGELLI® is pleased to announce the release of its new Compact Utility Actuators designed with a host of new features to support applications ranging from automotive automation to consumer electronics. These Utility Actuators with all its features, opens doors for further advancements in a number of technology niches, including, Automotive and Industrial Motion control.
Electro Mechanical Linear Actuators deliver precise movements necessary in Automotive, Industrial and robotics automation applications. But they also need built in features, such as limit stops, Positional feedback control and quiet movements, with a good amount of force to be able to do real work. However, in today's Electric linear Actuators it is hard to get all those features into one Actuator. FIRGELLI have now developed that actuator and it includes a Hypoid Bevel gear drive Mechanism that smoothly transfers torque from the motor to the drive lead screw evenly and smoothly, with the added benefit of having built-in limit stops, hall sensor feedback, and over current drive protection. All built into the same unit as standard.
Very Compact Linear Actuator
The compact utility design is achieved in part through removing a typical clunky spur gear drive mechanism, and replacing it with our new double Helical Hypoid Drive system. This allows us to really reduce the size of actuators, and use that extra space for other things. These compact actuators can fit into especially small spaces, supporting the creation of hidden motion control capabilities that might be desirable in robotics, home and auto applications. With our Innovative motion control products we believe these actuators can be a player in industries such as Robotics including the new Tesla Bot, and Electric Vehicle applications, that all require features that FIRGELLI have managed to build into its new Utility Actuator.
High Power-to-Size Ratio
“The high power-to-size ratio is an important selling point for the Utility Actuator,” said FIRGELLI Founder and CEO Robbie Dickson. “It helps support the development of big ideas in increasingly smaller packages.”
FIRGELLI’s Utility Actuator delivers versatility with force options that include both 500N and 1500N, and stroke lengths include 2” 4” 6” 8” 10” and 12” strokes as standard, with custom strokes available. Companies and individuals who want to order these utility actuators can customize orders to get the force and stroke lengths required for their applications.
