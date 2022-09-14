Zeenk Adds DTC and E-Commerce Veterans to Board of Directors and Advisory Team
Zeenk
Former Amazon executive Les Kruger and OrionCKB Agency Founder Scott Briggs have joined the new e-commerce analytics solution
Our vision is to provide DTCs the type of customer-level analytics that enable them to accurately measure and forecast the performance of their customers, products and overall business.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeenk, the newly launched customer-centric analytics solution built for direct to consumer (DTC), e-commerce brands and their agencies, announced that Les Kruger, former VP of Marketing at Amazon, will joining its Board of Directors. In addition, OrionCKB Agency Founder and former CEO Scott Briggs has joined Zeenk as an advisor.
— Zeenk CEO Brian Eberman
Les Kruger
Les Kruger is a veteran strategist, marketing leader and general manager with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of industries including telecommunications, publishing, retail and eCommerce — with companies ranging from VC-backed startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. In his last operating role, Les spent 12 years at Amazon, where he led digital marketing worldwide. His teams were responsible for Amazon’s performance marketing and CRM programs, including the well-regarded personalized email and app notification programs.
Scott Briggs
Scott Briggs is the founder and former Co-CEO of OrionCKB, which he sold to Mountain Gate Capital in 2017. OrionCKB was one of the first agencies to focus exclusively on direct response advertising on Facebook and served brands such as Bombas, M.Gemi, and Publishers Clearing House. He is currently the founder of AMB Ventures, a consulting firm, and serves as an advisor to a number of venture-backed startups.
“We are beyond excited to have both Les and Scott join the Zeenk team,” said Zeenk CEO Brian Eberman. “Our vision is to provide DTCs the type of customer-level analytics that enable them and their agencies to accurately measure and forecast the performance of their customers, products and overall business in order to grow their profits. Les and Scott’s deep experience will be tremendous assets as we execute on this vision.”
Zeenk uses app connectors to ingest customer-level data from DTC sales and marketing channels, such as Shopify, Amazon, Facebook, Klayvio, and Google, and leverages proprietary data science and causal modeling technology to provide advanced customer-centric analytics. Zeenk’s solution enables companies to see the revenue, costs and contribution profit of their business, in seconds, down to the brand and product level.
Even more uniquely, the platform analyzes individual customers to compute and forecast their customer lifetime value (CLV), and provide more advanced analysis on CLV versus customer acquisition costs (CAC) and/or churn probability.
Under Eberman, the Zeenk team spent more than a year developing the unique data science models and causal modeling technology that power the company's customer-centric analytics capabilities. The company launched out of stealth in September 2021, and lists Thrasio’s DTC brands, in addition to brands like Haircraft and Stackery, among its customers.
About Zeenk
Solve Today. Build your tomorrow. Zeenk provides DTC brands a customer-centric ecommerce analytics solution that scales with the growth of your business. We gather the data from your e-commerce and marketing channels and simplify your reporting through a flexible analytical interface. More uniquely, we provide customer centric analytics helping you segment and engage with the right customers for your brand. Zeenk enables you to comprehend a broader set of attributes that drive customer value and empowers you to optimize your entire ecommerce strategy - advertising, retention, merchandising, messaging, etc - so you can grow your business and have a bright future. brands with the only data operating system they will ever need to scale their marketing programs and grow their profits. Visit us at https://www.zeenk.com .
