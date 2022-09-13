Ferrari of Atlanta Hosts $40 million Worth of Exotic Cars at 2022 Rides to Remember, Cavalcade
Rides to Remember, a charity event where patients forget their troubles for a day, is proud to announce the 16th annual event at Atlanta Motorsports ParkATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rides to Remember, a charity event that gives pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to ride in exotic cars and forget their troubles for a day, is proud to announce the 16th annual event at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Sept. 10 welcomed 130 children and 250 family members from CURE Childhood Cancer, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (Atlanta RMHC) and Camp Sunshine.
With the unveiling of The Pony competition, performances from social media superstar Yvng Homie and an open-to-the-public art auction, nearly $110,000 in cash and in-kind donations were raised by the charity event. Rides to Remember accepts donations year round at its website ridestoremember.org.
“We are proud to report that we had more than $40 million worth of Ferraris and other exotic cars participate in this year’s annual event and cavalcade from Ferrari of Atlanta to Atlanta Motorsports Park,” Ferrari of Atlanta General Manager Craig Forbes said. “With the unveiling of the highly-decorated professional driver Leh Keen as The Pony and performances from social media superstar Yvng Homie, the event was one of the best in the history of the fun-filled event. Most importantly, the day allowed us to provide more support to our charities and create special memories for our families, the children and our supporters. ”
Ferrari of Atlanta established Rides to Remember more than a decade ago to honor a family member who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Since starting with 23 exotic cars, the annual event now boasts more than 100 drivers and exotic cars and has provided support to more than 1,500 pediatric cancer patients in addition to raising more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations. The only factory-authorized Ferrari dealer in Georgia partners with its Ferrari clients and other sports car owners and enthusiasts to raise funds for its three beloved charities.
Camp Sunshine provides a network of support for families experiencing the challenges of fighting cancer. It offers a variety of programs that celebrate life to help renew the spirit of young children with cancer and their families.
“Our families look forward to Rides to Remember every year,” Camp Sunshine Executive Director Sally Hale said. “It is such a memorable day of joy and fun for the kids, and Camp Sunshine is so grateful to be included as one of the recipients of their generous contributions.”
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home for families of ill and injured children who must travel to receive treatment in Atlanta-area hospital. The Ronald McDonald House is a beacon of hope for families during the toughest crisis of their lives.
“We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Rides to Remember and the joy these once-in-a-lifetime experiences bring to the children and families we serve,” Atlanta RMHC Senior Director of Special Events and Community Engagement Stephanie Block said. “Rides to Remember is a fun adventure our families always look forward to because it’s an escape from their daily routines, which are filled with doctors’ appointments, tests and treatments.”
Established in 1975, CURE Childhood Cancer is an organization that has helped increase childhood cancer survival rate to 80 percent through its funding and support of pediatric cancer research. The organization is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer in this lifetime.
“Rides to Remember is such an amazing event because pediatric cancer truly affects a child’s entire family,” CURE Childhood Cancer Director of Patient and Family Services Karen Rutherford said. “This event provides a fun-filled day where they get up close and personal with sports cars of their wildest dreams. Their smiles are from ear to ear and, hopefully, for a few hours, the family can put aside the hardships of cancer and just enjoy being together and making memories.”
For more information about Rides to Remember, please visit www.ridestoremember.org.
