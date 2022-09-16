Piccolina Joins Salood in Support of Pediatric Cancer Community
Mission-driven children’s brand announces product collaboration with Texas nonprofitNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Piccolina, a New York-based children’s lifestyle brand committed to children’s empowerment, announces its brand partnership with Salood, a Dallas-based nonprofit that brings young cancer warriors and businesses together to raise funds for pediatric cancer families.
The resulting product collaboration is a limited-edition hoodie that Piccolina designed with 10-year-old Salood Ambassador and two-time cancer survivor Collins Smith. Proceeds will provide financial assistance to families of pediatric cancer patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is deeply meaningful for us at Salood, and we are thrilled to celebrate with the launch of our latest collaboration with Piccolina and Salood Ambassador Collins," remarks Salood Co-founder Joshua Castillo. "Piccolina is such a vibrant, inspiring brand and we are delighted that Collins was able to employ her creativity and passion to co-design such a fun garment to raise funds for families with pediatric cancer."
The limited-ediiton unisex hoodie is made of French terry in 100% cotton and features Piccolina’s custom illustrated rainforest-themed print, a nod to Collins’ love for animals. It also incorporates yellow in the design, in honor of the golden yellow ribbon that is the international awareness symbol for pediatric cancer.
"It means a lot to me to be a good representative for childhood cancer, and I hope that others with cancer realize that they can pursue their dreams," says Salood Ambassador Collins. "Fashion design is my passion, and it was so incredible to work with Piccolina to co-design a sweatshirt that can be worn year-round by both girls and boys."
Piccolina Founder and CEO Heide Iravani adds, “Piccolina’s mission has always been to support children in pursuing their dreams, and we’re so happy this partnership has allowed Collins to realize one of hers.”
The Piccolina x Salood limited-edition hoodie is available at piccolinakids.com. Learn more on Instagram @piccolina_kids and @saloodinc.
ABOUT PICCOLINA
Founded in 2019 by Heide Iravani and Emily Clifford, Piccolina is a women-owned, mission-driven children’s lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering today's young children to be tomorrow's changemakers and problem solvers. Its designs feature trailblazing women throughout history and engaging topics in STREAM. Piccolina’s core values of social justice, equity and inclusion are woven into all aspects of its business - from its all-women team and its collaboration with a global community of women artists to its thoughtful sourcing and the contribution of 1% of sales to its nonprofit partners.
ABOUT SALOOD
Salood is a Texas nonprofit that uplifts the pediatric cancer community through creativity and fundraising. Bringing young cancer warriors and businesses together, Salood creates brand partnerships with a purpose to raise funds to benefit families affected by pediatric cancer. Salood works in conjunction with Dallas-Fort Worth children’s hospitals to provide financial assistance for any family facing financial hardship as a result of pediatric cancer treatments—no questions asked. Since its inception in 2019, Salood has served nearly 100 families in the Dallas region and will soon expand services throughout the state of Texas.
Cybill Guynn
Piccolina
cybill@piccolinakids.com