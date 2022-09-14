WP Financial Welcomes Elizabeth DeBassio as Financial Advisor & Director of Financial Planning
With over 25 years of finance, business, and tax planning experience, DeBassio’s addition brings new capabilities to the firm and it’s clientsWEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WP Financial, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Elizabeth DeBassio to the wealth management firm’s growing team. Effective August 22nd, DeBassio serves as a Financial Advisor for the firm. Leveraging her extensive background in financial planning, investment, and tax planning, DeBassio will work directly with individuals and families to develop personalized, strategic, and integrated financial plans.
In addition to working one-on-one with clients to plan and pursue their financial goals, DeBassio will also serve as Director of Financial Planning - a new role dedicated to delivering a more holistic planning experience to WP Financial clients. In this role, she’ll lead the financial planning strategy for the firm, partnering with the firm’s team of financial advisors to advance the planning process and continue to deliver exceptional results to clients.
“Elizabeth is a highly experienced and talented leader with a proven track record of helping her clients achieve confidence through financial planning. We’re thrilled to have Elizabeth on board - especially at a time when individuals and families need more dedicated, personalized support than ever before. We’re excited for the wealth of opportunities this brings to our team and, more importantly, to our clients,” said Bill Rabbitt, owner of WP Financial.
DeBassio brings with her more than two decades of experience helping individuals and families identify and achieve their financial goals. Recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Crescendo Business Services, she holds both a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and PFS (Personal Financial Specialist) designation, enabling her to provide WP Financial’s clients with expertise and guidance across a variety of planning needs. DeBassio’s deep experience in tax planning and her extensive work partnering with tax professionals and attorneys on behalf of her clients reinforces the firm’s commitment to comprehensive client care and positions WP Financial to deliver a more integrative and streamlined client experience.
Prior to joining WP Financial, DeBassio served as Managing Advisor at a Hartford-county wealth management firm where she supported individuals and families in the areas of multigenerational wealth planning and tax efficient investment strategies. She has held positions as advisor for Filomeno Wealth Management, LLC, supervisor for Brown & Brown, LLP, and personal financial advisor to the former U.S. Ambassador to Austria. She also previously worked as a public accountant for Deloitte and Touche.
“The WP Financial team is actively working to improve the lives of every client and I couldn’t be more excited to join their efforts,” said Elizabeth DeBassio. “The work we do is incredibly important and fulfilling. When clients come to us, they’re often worried. Being part of a team that takes the time to sit down, one-on-one with our clients, and really get to know them - their goals, their challenges, their preferences - is key. As part of the WP Financial team, I look forward to helping clients overcome those worries and achieve more confidence about their financial lives today and into their future.”
DeBassio earned her Master’s in Personal Financial Planning from the Elkin B. McCallum School of Business at Bentley University and her Bachelor of the Arts in Economics/Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross.
About WP Financial
WP Financial, LLC is a team of dedicated wealth management experts with over 40 years combined experience delivering comprehensive care across a variety of wealth management solutions. Driven by its mission to deliver "confidence through planning", the WP Financial team is committed to helping its clients navigate the complexities of financial planning and move them closer to their goals through personalized strategies and support. To learn more, visit www.mywpteam.com.
