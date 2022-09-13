Youth INC to Honor David Mussafer of Advent International at its 28th Annual Celebration Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth INC is proud to honor David Mussafer, chairman and managing partner of Advent International, with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at its 28th Annual Celebration Gala on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The award will be presented in recognition of Mussafer’s distinguished leadership in working to ensure a brighter future for the next generation.
Youth INC’s Celebration Gala is the organization’s signature event, through which it raises over $2 million annually to equip hundreds of nonprofit leaders with the tools and resources needed to build strong and sustainable organizations and continue to champion over 250,000 New York City youth each year. At the event, Youth INC will recognize Trail Blazers, one of the organization’s long-standing Nonprofit Partners, for their excellence in helping young people develop the skills and values needed to thrive as adults and become environmental stewards.
“As an actively engaged philanthropic leader, David understands the transformational power of service and support to community organizations, particularly those that benefit young people living in under-resourced neighborhoods,” said Rehana Farrell, executive director of Youth INC. “David and Advent International have demonstrated a commitment to ensuring equitable access to opportunity for all young people in New York City, making The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award a perfectly fitting tribute to both David’s philanthropic leadership and Advent’s commitment to building stronger communities.”
“Youth INC is a dynamic organization that has made the vision of thriving youth development organizations possible with their unique venture philanthropy model,” said Mussafer. “I am honored to receive this recognition and applaud Youth INC for investing in great nonprofit leaders who can build strong, sustainable and impactful organizations, an approach at the heart of what we do at Advent. On behalf of all of us at Advent, we are proud to support Youth INC and its incredible group of Nonprofit Partners.”
“Youth INC continues to expand its reach and impact each year with powerful results. That would not be possible without the generous support of people like David and companies like Advent that demonstrate their commitment to the community,” said John Waldron, president & COO of Goldman Sachs and Youth INC National Advisory Board member. “It’s wonderful to come together in person this year and pay tribute to David and Advent and celebrate all that Youth INC and its inspiring network of Nonprofit Partners have achieved.”
The event will also bring together a slate of influential business leaders who will serve as vice-chairs to help Youth INC reach its most ambitious fundraising goal yet, including:
• Will Boothby, partner, Kirkland & Ellis
• John Connaughton, global head, Bain Capital Private Equity and co-managing partner, Bain Capital
• Mark Fedorcik, co-head of investment bank, Deutsche Bank
• Adena Friedman, president & CEO, Nasdaq, Inc.
• Jon Gray, president and COO, Blackstone
• Jeff Holzschuh, chair of the Institutional Securities Group, Morgan Stanley and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• Julie Jones, chair, Ropes & Gray
• Chris Kanoff, global head of investment banking, Jefferies & Company
• Ros L'Esperance, co-head of global banking, UBS Investment Bank
• Thomas H. Lee, founder and chairman, Lee Equity and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• Gregg Lemkau, chief executive officer, MSD Capital
• Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO, Moelis & Company
• Steve Orr, co-founder and managing partner, Orr Group and founder and co-head of Youth INC National Advisory Board
• Kevin Penn, managing director, American Securities
• Richard Schifter, senior advisor, TPG Capital and co-head of Youth INC National Advisory Board
• Alan Schwartz, executive chairman, Guggenheim Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• David Solomon, chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs
• Paul Taubman, founder, chair and CEO, PJT Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• Ted Virtue, founder and CEO, MidOcean Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• John Waldron, president and COO, Goldman Sachs and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• Robert Weaver, managing director and global co-head, Limited Partner Services, Advent International
• Jonathan Weiss, CEO, Corporate and Investment Banking, Wells Fargo and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member
• Mrs. John C. Whitehead
• Noah Wintroub, global chairman, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
• Barry M. Wolf, executive partner, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Event Co-Chairs include:
• Anu Aiyengar, co-head of Global M&A, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Youth INC Board of Directors
• William Derrough, managing director and co-head of Recapitalization and Restructuring Group, Moelis & Company and Youth INC Board Vice President
• Stratton Heath, partner, Oak Hill Capital and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Douglas Kaden, managing partner, SDC Capital Partners and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Barbara Marcin, Youth INC Board Vice President
• Emmett McCann, managing director, Oaktree Capital Management and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Robert McCooey, vice chairman, Nasdaq and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Dhananjay Pai, president and COO, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management and Youth INC Board Co-Chair
• Daniel Pine, managing principal, CS Capital Advisors and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Kenneth Prince, head of capital markets, Americas, Advent International Corporation and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Adrianne Shapira, managing director, Eurazeo and Youth INC Board of Directors
• Wray Thorn, partner, Focus Impact Partners and Youth INC Board Co-Chair
• Evan Wildstein, partner, Kohlberg & Company and Youth INC Board Co-President
In 2021, Youth INC honored Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, Inc. with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award and raised $3.2 million to invest in its network of youth development nonprofits. In 2020, Youth INC honored Roger Ferguson, then President and CEO of TIAA, with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award and raised over $2.2 million to deepen and expand its work.
About Youth INC
Youth INC is a network of 80+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.
About Youth INC
Youth INC is a network of 80+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.
