Rapha Clinic of West Georgia’s 8th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Garners Sponsors to aid uninsured patients
Still room for additional sponsors and attendees at Sept. 22 event
We are so grateful to those who decided to sponsor this year’s event. The financial support ensures that the Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary care for our neighbors.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is hosting its 8th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser in-person on September 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. EST to 9:30 p.m. EST. The public are invited to attend the fundraiser concert at Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center in Bremen, Ga.
— Rapha Clinic Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy wonderful and inspiring music, as well as raise much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing healthcare in West Georgia. Since opening in 2010, the clinic has been providing free medical and dental care to uninsured adults who are at or below the federal poverty level.
The West Georgia organizations and doctors sponsoring this year’s Sound of Medicine fundraiser include:
- Alicia Shelly
- Amy Barden
- Bill Butler
- Bonnie Boles
- CareTrack
- Carroll County Nephrology
- Carrollton Orthopaedic
- Deborah Weeks
- Dr. Amy Eubanks
- Dr. Austin Lewis
- Dr. Barry Harris
- Dr. Bill Calhoun
- Dr. Grilliot
- Dr. Prentice McCullough
- First Baptist Church Bremen
- First United Methodist Church of Bremen
- Kele Sewell
- Laura Larson
- Leroy Strickland
- Matthew Englebert
- Nalini Narayan
- Natalie Andrews
- Odessa Spraggins
- Rhythm Communications, LLC
- Robert Goldin
- Roopville Road Baptist Church
- Scale - It /Bobby Mehan
- Seth Rolfie
- Southeastern Hose
- Southern Dental
- Tanner Primary Care/Bremen
- Tisinger Vance
- West Georgia Lung & Sleep
- West Georgia Urology
- 3:16 Healthcare
“We hope the community will continue supporting our health services and ministry by attending this year's event and contributing to the fundraising efforts of our Sound of Medicine event and our coordinated Silent Auction” said Eubanks. “We are so grateful to those who decided to sponsor this year’s event. The financial support ensures that the Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
Performances for the concert include a variety of local acts:
- Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
- Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
- McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
- Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
Donations may be made in any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/8th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Those interested in attending and/or sponsoring can contact Rhythm Communications at info@rhythmcommunications.com, call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com