The Helper Bees Partners with Vivo to Offer Fitness Programs to Older Adults Across the U.S.

Access to Vivo’s Fitness Classes and Expert Trainers Now Available Through The Helper Bees Aging-in-Place Platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helper Bees, a full-service insurtech company that creates innovative aging-in-place solutions for both payers and insureds, today announced a partnership with Vivo, a unique virtual, live and interactive fitness program for people 55+. The goal of this collaboration is to offer strength and fitness options to Medicare Advantage (MA) and Long-Term Care Insurance (LTCI) customers nationwide.

MA and LTCI customers whose carriers partner with The Helper Bees now have direct access to Vivo, which translates the personal training experience to the virtual space through live, online, interactive small-group classes with expert trainers. Each class provides a different full-body workout, focusing on function with customization for varied skill levels.

“We developed Vivo with the understanding that many Americans are managing the chronic conditions that come with growing older,” said Eric Levitan, founder and CEO. “We are excited to partner with The Helper Bees to provide the Vivo program to plan members and policyholders to help them manage their chronic conditions, improve their strength and function, and increase their quality of life. The Vivo program offers effective science-based exercise for older adults, along with the engagement and support for them to sustain commitment. These are the two key factors in driving success, yet many fitness facilities are not viable and existing digital health solutions don't inspire accountable habits. We believe Vivo fills this void."

The Helper Bees Aging-in-Place Platform brings all of the disparate administrative functions of care and support service delivery into one technology environment that provides oversight and scalability for third-party payers, engages quality service providers, and supports independent aging. The Helper Bees also offers the first-and-only self-serve marketplace that allows users to shop, schedule, and manage a range of services through a digital wallet of credits.

“We have expanded our platform and our provider network of services beyond in-home care to include pest control, home modification, and errand services. It only makes sense to now include an innovative company like Vivo that focuses on personal health and fitness,” said Char Hu, PhD, The Helper Bees Co-founder and CEO. “We welcome Vivo’s contribution to our network – and to healthy aging.”

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees is an insurtech company delivering solutions that allow older adults to successfully age in place. The company is focused on conscientious member engagement and is backed by its robust regulatory platform, homeAlign®. This unique combination of service and technology provides the infrastructure needed for payers to access, deploy, and scale quality non-medical services into the home, thereby transforming independent aging for millions of Americans. To learn more about The Helper Bees, please visit www.thehelperbees.com

About Vivo

Rooted in his determination to assist his own aging parents, Atlanta-based entrepreneur Eric Levitan created Vivo. Vivo is an online, live and interactive small-group strength training fitness program designed specifically for adults 55 and older. Delivered remotely for working out in the comfort of your own home, the program focuses on building strength while integrating stretching, balance and cognitive, allows for individual attention and personalized feedback, while also promoting social engagement and community. To learn more about Vivo, please visit www.teamvivo.com