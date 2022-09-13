Alex Romero Featured Guest on ‘Your Path to Nonprofit Leadership’ Podcast

In an episode of Your Path to Nonprofit Leadership podcast, virtual CFO Alex Romero discusses the largest financial challenges nonprofit leaders face today

As a nonprofit leader, do you know how to manage budgets and financials for your organization? Can you forecast cash flow and establish internal controls to keep donors and members happy?

In a recent episode of Your Path to Nonprofit Leadership podcast with Dr. Patton McDowell, virtual CFO Alex Romero discusses the necessary financial skills nonprofit leaders need to utilize for the success of their organization. Romero discusses the largest financial challenges nonprofit leaders face today and how virtual accounting services enable you to make informed decisions before nonprofit organizations are in a bad spot. Romero shares the three financial management pillars for the overall health and sustainability of your organization.

The episode “Can You Manage the Finances as a Nonprofit Leader?” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Castro, and PodPage.

Romero recently joined Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC accounting firm as a virtual CFO. She is a Certified Public Accounting from Colorado with an impressive list of accolades in accounting — including the 2022 AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award, a 2022 Colorado State University Department of Accounting Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2021 CPA Practice Advisor’s “40 Under 40” Accounting Professionals. As a virtual CFO, Romero directs financial planning, financial reports and financial strategies for nonprofits and digital marketing agencies around the country. Romero previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Pueblo City-County Library District in Pueblo, CO, overseeing a more than $14 million budget. Her extensive accounting experience also includes positions as Senior Auditor and Tax Accountant for McPherson, Goodrich, Paolucci & Mihelich, PC in Pueblo, CO, as well as Accountant positions for Colorado Springs Housing Authority in Colorado Springs, CO and the Downtown Denver Partnership in Denver, CO. Romero also is an active member of the accounting industry, currently serving on the AICPA’s Young Member Leadership Committee as chair and a board member for the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants (COCPA).

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for nonprofit organizations, as well as marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s clients are geographically diverse, ranging from Rhode Island to Florida to California and everywhere in between. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.

