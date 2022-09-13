DEQ announces grant recipients of ARPA funds for septic system repair and replacement in 2020 wildfire recovery areas

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced recipients of approximately $5.2 million in funding for septic repair and replacement projects to improve public health and water quality in areas affected by the devastating 2020 wildfires. DEQ’s new Onsite Financial Aid Program is able to award the grants using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and at the direction of the Oregon legislature.

DEQ selected proposals that will provide financial support in the form of grants to homeowners who have completed or are engaged in the process of repairing or replacing their septic systems. The projects will assist Oregonians in rebuilding and returning to communities while decreasing potential environmental pollutants from aging septic systems. Information will be available on the homeowner resources page as the projects are developed.

Fall 2022 recipients and awards are as follows:

Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB)

Primary location: Holiday Farm Fire impact area in Lane County

Project: Provides financial aid to repair/replace septic systems as part of their Pure Water Partners program.

Grant Amount: $1,592,410

Media contact: Aaron Orlowski, 541-685-7364, Aaron.orlowski@eweb.org, www.eweb.org/septic

Homes for Good

Primary location: Lazy Days Mobile Home Park, which is part of the Holiday Farm impacted area in Lane County

Project: Developing a total of 30 spaces with a community septic system, upgrading the previous multiple systems on the property.

Webpage: Lazy Days RV and Mobile Home Park

Grant Amount: $575,341

Media contact: Ela Kubok, 541-285-8869

Lincoln County

Primary location: Echo Mountain Complex Fire in Lincoln County

Project: Provides financial aid for up to 150 homeowners engaged in replacement/repair of septic systems damaged by the fire.

Grant Amount: $1,164,924,20

Media contact: Kaety Jacobson, 541-265-4100, kjacobson@co.lincoln.or.us, www.co.lincoln.or.us

Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments

Primary location: Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fire impact areas in Marion County

Project: Provides financial aid to repair/replace septic systems within the North Santiam Canyon with a focus on Detroit, Idanha, Gates and other unincorporated areas.

Grant Amount: $2,000,000

Media contact: McRae Carmichael, mcarmichael@mwvcog.org

DEQ’s Onsite Financial Aid Program received four grant applications for this funding opportunity. All were selected for funding in this round of proposals.

Find more information online about the Onsite Septic Financial Aid Program, including future funding opportunities.

Media contact:

Jennifer Flynt, DEQ public affairs specialist, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-730-5924

