SwellChat Launches SwellChat Business, HIPAA Compliant Video Meetings at Scale
Businesses can have compliant conversations and share documents on centralized, white-label video conferencing platformCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwellChat, video conferencing for private face-to-face conversations from any device, today announced the launch of SwellChat Business. For industries in which private customer or employee information, such as protected health information (PHI), is routinely discussed over calls, emails, or video conferencing, SwellChat Business provides an end-to-end HIPAA compliant platform to conduct secure, productive meetings.
“Today, many employees at businesses across the US are having sensitive conversations on non-compliant video conferencing tools,” said Jessica Brewer, SwellChat CEO. “Business leaders and human resource administrators know they need a change, but until now, their options for a HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform were limited to high-cost solutions that were not built for their specific business challenges. SwellChat Business provides scalable, compliant video conferencing at an approachable price point while also allowing for white labeling. After all, it’s your business. Now, you can showcase your brand across every touch point.”
With customizable waiting rooms, document management, and one-click join, SwellChat brings the simplicity and customization individual users love to businesses of all sizes. SwellChat Business admins can ensure brand consistency across all user profiles with centralized branding controls. Plus, usage analytics and reporting provide insights into individual employee usage and across the entire company.
SwellChat Business also introduces a never-before-seen feature to video conferencing platforms: centralized document management for 24/7 attendee document access. Upload, track, and manage meeting documents from one place to ensure the right brand assets are being shared with the right attendees.
“If you’ve ever had to dig through multiple inboxes hunting for a specific document, you know how frustrating that can be. SwellChat Business eliminates the back-and-forth of sending meeting documents to recipients through 24/7 accessible Content Libraries,” SwellChat CEO Jessica Brewer said. “Content Libraries can be created for individual meetings, specific meeting types, or high-touch customers. Fewer emails and fewer lost documents—what’s not to love?”
About SwellChat
SwellChat℠ is the best way to have private face-to-face conversations from any device. Simple, customizable, and secure, SwellChat is how video conferencing was meant to be. For more information, visit https://swell.chat/.
