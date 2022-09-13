Ben Williams Law Celebrates Its 1 Year Anniversary & Boasts Representing Clients from Over 75 Different Countries
Great help in getting us through the fiance visa process from start to finish!”RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Williams Law is celebrating its 1 year anniversary in business and also representing clients from over 75 countries.
Welcome to Ben Williams Law, a top immigration attorney in Richmond VA. We’re based in Virginia but we can and have helped clients all across the country and world.
At Ben Williams Law, we focus on simplifying everything for our clients.
Free Initial Consultations: It can be over the phone, in-person at the office, or virtual. Flat-Rate Prices: This means will know the exact price before you hire us and that price covers every step of your case. We don’t charge per email or phone call so if you ever have questions while your case is pending, you are free to contact us at no extra cost. The only additional cost will be normal expenses such as shipping costs, document translation fees, and government filing fees, if applicable. Flexible payment plan options: Understand that your case is important and want to start as soon as possible, even if it is not possible to pay it all upfront. At Ben Williams Law, they’re happy to help! Almost every case begins with a down payment amount and then a low monthly payment for the rest. Never have to pay thousands of dollars just to start a case. The process is streamlined and tailored to specific preferences. Some clients prefer email, some prefer texts or phone calls, and others like to do everything in person. There are options for everyone. Technology allows sharing of the case status online, sending and receiving evidence by email or through a secure client portal, or doing things the “old-fashioned” way in person at the office.
Contact Ben Williams Law today for any immigration help in the Richmond area of Virginia. They specialize in, marriage/fiance visas, asylum/humanitarian applications, SIJS, citizenship applications, deportation defense, and other immigration visas.
