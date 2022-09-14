Submit Release
Ozmosys Accelerates Growth Plan, Appoints Industry Veteran Donna Terjesen As Chief Strategy Officer

Ozmosys logo

Ozmosys

Ozmosys has been at the technological forefront of how law firms retrieve and share knowledge. We want to continue transforming knowledge that clients have invested in into better-informed decisions."
— Eric Gross, founder and CEO
— Eric Gross, founder and CEO
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozmosys, the leading legal knowledge AI company, announced today that Donna Terjesen has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), a newly created position. Terjesen has over 30 years of experience delivering strategic guidance, advisory support, and technology solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments. In her role as CSO, she will focus on client collaboration and services to improve knowledge management, data content workflow and information accuracy as well as forge strong industry alliances and partnerships to scale the business to explosive growth.

"We're flooring the gas pedal," said Eric Gross, founder and CEO of Ozmosys. “For over 15 years, we’ve been at the technological forefront of how law firms and legal departments retrieve and share knowledge. We want to continue to re-imagine transforming the treasure trove of knowledge that clients have invested in into better-informed decisions, faster. Donna brings a purpose-led, trusted advisory approach to servicing our clients. Her deep expertise in legal research information and proven record of leadership, execution, operational excellence, and developing service-oriented teams makes her the ideal person to propel Ozmosys into the future."

Terjesen is a highly respected industry thought leader with an entrepreneurial mindset having founded, and successfully run Visionary Information Solutions (VIS), her prior library consulting firm, which later merged with HBR Consulting in 2017. As a HBR managing director, Terjesen was a major contributor in the company's evolution and substantial growth by adding customer-value libraries and research service offerings to meet the client’s ever-changing market needs and demands.

"I want to build on the foundation that Ozmosys has laid with its cutting-edge tech to empower and streamline knowledge services and the momentum that's been swelling," Terjesen said. “I am thrilled to be entering a new season in my career. I look forward to collaborating with the library and research department community to leverage Ozmosys to enhance their content delivery with even greater agility and to create for them a winning competitive advantage.”

Two decades ago, Terjesen founded Nourish Our Kids, which strives to dramatically improve children’s health and prevent early onset childhood obesity by focusing on young children ages 3-7. At these early ages, children can learn the importance of making positive dietary and lifestyle decisions as they develop and grow, setting the stage for a lifetime of well-being.

About Ozmosys
Ozmosys is the Am Law 100 preferred legal knowledge AI company. Ozmosys’ proprietary AI-powered platform delivers only personalized, top-priority, actionable intel to the right team member at the right time, every time, so business is won and crises are averted. Visit www.ozmosys.com to learn more.



