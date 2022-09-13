Personal Protective Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 138.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.27%: Straits Research

The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 78.92 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 138.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.27%, during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to lead the market, fueled by a strong regulatory landscape, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and personal safety concerns.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to equipment such as goggles, helmets, or other products designed to protect the body from infection or injury. It is used to protect the user from hazards such as physical harm, extreme temperatures, chemicals, electrical charge, airborne particulate matter, and biohazards. PPE can also be worn for defense in sports and recreational purposes.





Advanced & Ergonomically Designed PPE: The Future of Worker Safety

PPE creates a barrier between the wearer and the work environment, and thus, the wearer may experience some stress and discomfort. Bulkier PPE may even impair the person's ability to perform tasks. Ergonomically designed PPE eliminates these obstacles and helps ensure optimal protection and safe work conditions. Thus, technological advancement is a key factor driving the development of the personal protective equipment market.

Awareness about Worker Safety & Related Regulations: The Foremost Factors Driving Sales

Growing awareness about occupational health plays a key role in the global demand for PPE. Rapid industrialization, foreign investment inflow, and stringent government regulations that target worker safety also contribute to the demand for PPE globally. The regulatory frameworks in many countries, particularly developed ones, mandate employers to equip their employees with the necessary PPE in certain environments.

Customization for Comfort, Safety, & Even Style: Upcoming Trends in the PPE Market

Customization of safety measures in PPE and the incorporation of eco-friendly materials are the key trends in the PPE market. Comfortable and fashionable PPE, such as goggles, extra featured fire wear, and sophisticated protective footwear , are some of the products observed to be gaining traction in recent years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 138.2 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.27% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types, End-Use Industry, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) ,MSA Safety Inc. (The U.S.) ,3M Co. (The U.S.) ,Kimberly-Clark Corporation (The U.S.) ,Sioen Industries NV (Belgium) ,Lakeland Industries, Inc. ,Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada) ,E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (The U.S.), Radians, Inc. (The U.S.), Ansell Limited (The U.S.) Key Market Opportunities Innovation in Development of New & Comfortable PPE Key Market Drivers Occupational Safety Concerns

Key Takeaways

The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to record a high growth rate, against a backdrop of healthy demand from various industrial sections.

is expected to record a high growth rate, against a backdrop of healthy demand from various industrial sections. North America is expected to lead the market, fueled by a strong regulatory landscape, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and personal safety concerns.

In terms of the end-use industry, manufacturing dominates the market on account of increasing manufacturing activities in many developing economies, coupled with the regulations that compel manufacturers to equip their workers with PPE as per the working environment.

Among the segment by type, respiratory protection is expected to hold the lion's share of the market, which is attributable to the emergence of chronic infectious diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that necessitate the use of respiratory protection equipment to curb the spread of infection. Respiratory protection equipment is also used in industries to protect workers from the toxic gases and chemicals used or released in different processes.

is also used in industries to protect workers from the toxic gases and chemicals used or released in different processes. The U.S.-based PPE manufacturer Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) has developed V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat, which is made of 95% bio-based materials and accredited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a 'bio-based' PPE. Primarily made of ethanol extracted from sugarcane, these helmets are made from a biopolymer called Green High-Density Polyethylene (GHDPE). Headgears of such make can be discarded without harming the environment.

In April 2019, Honeywell International Inc. acquired Norcross Safety products LLC, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), for approximately USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition is expected to provide Honeywell a complete platform to yield substantial growth opportunities in the PPE market.





Some of the notable players in the market are listed below.

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

MSA Safety Inc. (The U.S.)

3M Co. (The U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (The U.S.)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada)

E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (The U.S.)

Radians, Inc. (The U.S.)

Ansell Limited (The U.S.)





Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Type

Hands and Arm Protection Disposable gloves Sterile gloves Chemical handling gloves Durable gloves Thermal/flame retardant gloves Mechanical gloves

Protective Clothing Clean room clothing Heat and flame protection Mechanical protective clothing

Foot and Leg Protection

Respiratory Protection Air-purifying respirators Supplied air respirators

Eye and Face Protection

Head Protection

Others

By End-Use Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Firefighting

Food

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America





Recent Developments

On March 25, 2020 , Baril Corporation and ViruDefense, Inc. launched the N95-F Respirator Mask to Combat COVID-19

, Baril Corporation and ViruDefense, Inc. launched the N95-F Respirator Mask to Combat COVID-19 In August 2019, 3M, the Minnesota-based MNC, announced the sale of its ballistic protection division to Avon Rubber, the British respiratory protective gear manufacturer. The acquisition will aid Avon in broadening its PPE offerings and strengthening its market position.





News Media

Asia-Pacific Region to Grab the Lion’s Share in the Global Fashion Face Mask Market

Higher Adoption Rate of Surgical Masks in the Healthcare Sector





