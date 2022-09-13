David Wisniewski & Craig Gayhardt join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Senior Vice Presidents & Financial Advisors

We are proud to welcome Dave and Craig to the team; their experience working in the high-net-worth space is a strong asset, and we’re excited to continue the expansion of our Hunt Valley office.” — Troy Elser, Partner, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that David Wisniewski and Craig Gayhardt have joined their firm as a Senior Vice Presidents and Financial Advisors, growing their team in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Troy Elser, Partner at Seventy2 Capital, stated, “We are proud to welcome Dave and Craig to the team; their experience working in the high-net-worth space is a strong asset, and we’re excited to continue the expansion of our Hunt Valley office.”

David comes to Seventy2 Capital after thirteen years at Wells Fargo Advisors, where he served as Senior Vice President – Investments. Earlier in his career, he was First Vice President at Smith Barney and a Financial Advisor at Paine Webber. He is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) and has a primary focus in family and business planning.

Craig also served as Vice President – Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors before joining Seventy2 Capital. With nearly thirty years’ experience, he has developed a comprehensive approach to investment management, alternative investment management, retirement planning, asset allocation, and multi-generational wealth transfer. He has particular expertise in investment selection as well as fine art and collectible services.

When asked about his new role, David said, “I am looking forward to moving into this new chapter in my career. Making the move to independence with Seventy2 Capital allows me to better personalize my services.” Craig added, “Throughout my career, I have found that I can best serve my clients with a team approach. Joining Seventy2 Capital allows me to make that change to independence while still being part of a close-knit team, allowing me to share and learn from others’ best practices.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

CAR #0922-01496