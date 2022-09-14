SPI Software Announces Inclusion of Loans & Dues into SPI Connect™
New Platform Provides Cost Savings with Owner Communications
SPI Software was the first vacation ownership-focused application software provider worldwide to fully incorporate WhatsApp™ into its systems”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, the leading provider of software systems and resort management solutions for timeshare resort developers and operators, in partnership with ConnectionsGRP has recently announced the inclusion of Loans & Dues, into SPI Connect™, SPI’s cloud-native, hyperscale digital communications and messaging platform. The new platform is fully integrated into SPI’s advanced timeshare-focused application software, enabling automated text communications concerning the processing of owners' dues and loans, as well as options for payment methods.
Utilizing the Loans & Dues module provides resorts with the ability to offer full conversational texting when owners and guests have a full text or WhatsApp conversation with staff using the SPI Connect™ cloud-based agent or mobile app.
This increases operational and communication efficiencies by reducing calls to owners concerning their loans or dues, while at the same time prioritizing frictionless communications owners.
"By utilizing our new Loans & Dues platforms, resorts can send invoices and reminders via text, shared Lou Wolfson SPI Sales Manager. "This can be a tremendous savings to a resort in terms of the printing of documents, envelopes and postage, as well as administrative fees. SMS Texting or WhatsApp reduces the labor costs required to have the owners or members engage and pay dues. Having the communication fully automated is extremely valuable since all the information resides in the SPI module itself.”
"SPI Software was the first vacation ownership-focused application software provider worldwide to fully incorporate WhatsApp™ into its systems, paving the way for international travelers to send messages to guests via text from any mobile device, analyze data, and conduct conversations, whether traveling domestically or abroad," added Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software.
“Many software providers believe communication processes are separate from application software providers. ConnectionsGRP has exclusively partnered with SPI due to Gordon McClendon’s vision of fully appreciating the strategic importance of incorporating communication channels for global travelers like WhatsApp, providing unique communication tools only available to SPI’s customers,” said Anthony Link, CEO of ConnectionsGRP. “The texting component strongly impacts results. The communication with Members enables our clients to collect a higher percentage of dues up front and drive the reminder payments more efficiently than ever before.
“To put this into context, one client who used USPS Snail Mail, Email Notification, and short coded text reminders in 2018, brought in 69% of the overall billed amount. Over the next five months’ using a text platform (November to March) this client collected 86% of Member dues in full. Using Connections technology in 2019, the first run brought in 79% of the dues, surpassing 2018 by 10%. As of December 31st, Client collected 83% of the dues in less than 60 days resulting in an additional cash from of approximately $900,000,” stated Link. “We are confident that data from SPI going forward will be equally successful.”
To learn more about incorporating Loans & Dues into SPI Connect™ as a customer communications tool or about other software solutions created exclusively for the hospitality and vacation ownership industry, visit www.spisoftware.com or contact Lou Wolfson at 305-519-4297 or via email at lou.wolfson@spiinc.com.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. Developed as state-of-the-art business application software, SPI's technology is available to the industry as an enterprise system or through individual modules which may be deployed via cloud or on-premises.
About ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions, alleviating the current crisis of communications businesses have with their customers, patients, and guests. ConnectionsGRP’s omnichannel CPaaS communication platform provides connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels (text, WhatsApp, and chat) alongside any businesses established voice channel. We connect businesses to their customers in a more meaningful and simplified way, utilizing mobile messaging as a core communication channel. For more information, visit www.connectionsgrp.com or text 866-767-CGRP.
