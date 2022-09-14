'A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana' Introduces Children To The Global Icon Who Positively Impacted The World
The First Book in the Series Written For Grade School Children Now Available Online and at Select Booksellers Nationwide.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Diana inspired generations of women with her compassion and philanthropy focusing on marginalized groups that many shied away from. She used her stature for good and 'A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana' teaches and inspires the next generation by telling her story.
A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana, an illustrated biography of the global icon written by celebrated children's author, Emberli Pridham, was selected by Town & Country as the best ‘kid-friendly’ version in its list of the top 6 biographies on Princess Diana.
Town & Country’s honorable mention is just one among many positive reviews from major TV, digital and print publications, including HELLO! Magazine, which called Emberli’s new book “an inspirational story for children to look up too…” (August 2022). ABC News and publications like NY Metro Parents, LA Parent, New York Post among others have also featured A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana in recent press.
Combining thought-provoking text and original illustrations, each book in Pridham’s A Real Life Fairy Tale series is designed to introduce children to several of the most distinguished women in contemporary history and inspire them with their lives and legacies. In addition to the biography of the much-beloved Princess of Wales, Pridham’s 'A Real Life Fairy Tale' book series will next feature Princess Grace.
Princess Diana takes young readers through her growing up years as a spunky girl in Norfolk, England, to her courtship by Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, and her emergence as one of contemporary history’s most accomplished fighters for social change.
Pridham explains the inspiration of the book in a recent interview with Cindy Adams for the New York Post: “I wrote this book because there was nothing like it on the market…I wanted to introduce her elegance and philanthropy to today’s younger generation. Diana built bridges to a world people forgot and supported 100 charities. She exemplified grace and approachability.” (July 2022).
Pridham will embark on a national book tour later this year and into 2023 with events scheduled in Dallas, TX, Palm Beach, FL, Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, Greenwich, CT Nantucket, with other stops being planned.
Prior to launching her 'A Real Life Fairy Tale' series, Pridham gained national recognition as the co-author of If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com), the highly regarded and top-selling book series that introduces children to the magical world of inventors and innovations and encourages their own creativity. The series has gone on to achieve #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Work Books, Children’s Inventors Books, Children’s Jobs & Careers Books, Children’s Technology Fiction Books, and Children’s Girls and Women’s Books.
'A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana' is available to order at www.BarnesandNoble.com, www.Amazon.com, www.ARealLifeFairyTale.com, and through all other online booksellers, as well as at select booksellers and retailers nationwide. 10% of the proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit Centrepoint, a UK organization that was important to the late-Princess of Wales.
About Emberli Pridham:
Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, ‘If Not You, Then Who?’, which aims to teach children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own.
Emberli is currently writing the next two books about inspiring and influential people for the 'A Real Life Fairy Tale' series. She also spends her time taking care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.
The Pridhams live in Dallas, Texas with their three ever-curious children Brooke, Noah, and Graham.
Publication Information:
Publication Date: September 1, 2022
Trim Size: 8.5"x11"
Page Count: 48, with 17 full page color illustrations
Retail Price: Hardcover: $21.95; Paperback: $10.95 ebook: $4.99
ISBN: Hardcover: 9781662911996; Paperback: 9781662912009; eBook: 9781662912016
Advance Praise for A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana
"Searching for a more kid-friendly version of Diana's story? Consider this picture book about the late Princess of Wales, which tells the story of her life from childhood through her marriage to Prince Charles, with a specific focus on her philanthropy." — Town & Country
“An inspiring historic figure who still has a place in people’s hearts. The possibility that people from our own times can also have lives that look like a fairytale is fun. This princess is kind, philanthropic, and a caring mother, laudable qualities in anyone, but especially in a princess, someone kids are predisposed to find fascinating and look up to. A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana provides a dose of history in the form of a fairytale best suited for the most adamant of aspiring princesses or those who want to introduce their kids to a beloved real-life royal.”
— Booklife
“A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana...takes children through the growing years of the beloved Princess of Wales, from her youth as a spunky girl in Norfolk, England, to her courtship by Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, and her emergence as one of contemporary history’s most accomplished fighters for social change.” — LA Parent
“Diana’s “attention” and “kind heart” are mentioned in the prose, sharing an inspirational story for children to look up too...as well as making a lovely gift, buying the book will contribute to a charity close to the late Princess' heart as 10 percent of the book's profits will be donated to Centrepoint, an organization that Diana was once a Patron of." — HELLO! Magazine
“The 48-page hardcover book is a charmingly illustrated biography…It succinctly chronicles Princess Diana's life, from her childhood to her life as a royal and mother, and showcases her impact on the world as "the people's princess.” — CultureMap Dallas
