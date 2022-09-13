Country Sausage Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Ready-to-Eat and Raw Meat Products​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 13, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov​



MADISON, Wis. – Country Sausage in Phillips, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products produced and sold from their retail store, and raw or fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products sold from Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips. This includes product purchased on or before September 12, 2022. The affected products include:



Beef jerky



Jalapeno beef jerky

Landjaeger

Natural casing wieners​



Roscoe's snack sticks

Pepper jack snack sticks

Summer sausage

Pepper jack summer sausage

Fully cooked Polish sausage

Bacon

Cheddarwurst

Bacon cheddarwurst

Jalapeno cheddarwurst

Chubby's Chubbies (large hot dogs)

Ring bologna

Blood sausage

Bacon wrapped pork tenderloin

Beef tenderloin*

Beef ribeye steak*

Beef sirloin steak*

Bratwursts*

Italian sausage (bulk)*

Ground beef*

Pork sausage (bulk)*

Porkie links*

* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage's retail location are not subject to this recall.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Skomaroske, Country Sausage, at (715) 339-3631.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





