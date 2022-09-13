Country Sausage Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Ready-to-Eat and Raw Meat Products
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 13, 2022
MADISON, Wis. – Country Sausage in Phillips, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products produced and sold from their retail store, and raw or fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products sold from Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips. This includes product purchased on or before September 12, 2022. The affected products include:
- Beef jerky
- Jalapeno beef jerky
- Landjaeger
- Natural casing wieners
- Roscoe's snack sticks
- Pepper jack snack sticks
- Summer sausage
- Pepper jack summer sausage
- Fully cooked Polish sausage
- Bacon
- Cheddarwurst
- Bacon cheddarwurst
- Jalapeno cheddarwurst
- Chubby's Chubbies (large hot dogs)
- Ring bologna
- Blood sausage
- Bacon wrapped pork tenderloin
- Beef tenderloin*
- Beef ribeye steak*
- Beef sirloin steak*
- Bratwursts*
- Italian sausage (bulk)*
- Ground beef*
- Pork sausage (bulk)*
- Porkie links*
* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage's retail location are not subject to this recall.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Skomaroske, Country Sausage, at (715) 339-3631.
USDA Recall Classifications
|Class I
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III
|This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
