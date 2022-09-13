CIO Leadership: The Tech Leader as Enterprise Change Agent Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 22

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person CIO summit will also share recommendations for leading authentically to inspire trust and win in turbulent times

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 22 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.





This dynamic, in-person CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will share their insights on how the role of the CIO continues to evolve, the factors that are contributing to these changes along with the expanded responsibilities that technology executives have taken on.

“Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformative change across the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “But in order to drive such dramatic changes across the organization, bold leadership is needed to execute on digital business opportunities and go-to-market strategies while guiding the cultural transformation that’s necessary to succeed.”

World-class technology leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera

Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

Wolfgang Bauriedel, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

Michael Cato, SVP & CIO, Bowdoin College

Jim Chilton, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

John Ferguson, Senior Director, Solution Architecture, Americas, OutSystems

Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne

Pete Gibson, Former CIO

Tyler Gilbreath, VP, CISO, Bain & Company

Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX

Anjana Harve, Global CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Todd Mazza, VP, Head of Enterprise Technical Capabilities, FM Global

David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

Hanna Pickering, Director of IT, City of Portland, Maine

Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Kevin Powers, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company

Brian Shield, SVP, CTO, Boston Red Sox

Niren Sirohi, Head of Clinical, Operations, and Business Analytics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International



To learn more about the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 20 at the Ivy Room at Tree Studios in Chicago. At this highly regarded in-person event, top-tier CIOs, CISOs and senior-level technology executives will discuss the need to lead boldly and authentically in a time of extreme turbulence.

Prominent technology leaders speaking at the 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera

Wayne Bulmahn, Chief Information/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

Michael Chahino, EdD, CIO, Elgin Community College

Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

Paul Fipps, Senior Vice President, Customer and Partner Excellence, ServiceNow

Scott Glenn, Partner, BearingPoint

Sumit Johar, CIO, Automation Anywhere

Glenn Kapetansky, Chief Security Officer and Technology Capability Lead, Trexin

Vladimir Klasnja, Competitive Intelligence Director, Netskope

Kristy Lapidus, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

Paul Martin, Former SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Board of Directors – Unisys Corp., Owens Corning and Ping Identity

Rick Merrick, CIO, TCS Education System; President, SIM Chicago

Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Atif Rafiq, Director of Information Security, BRYTER

Madhu Reddy, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

Evin Safdia, Director of Product Marketing for the Americas, Cato Networks

Bruce Schinelli, VP IT & CIO, TTX Company

Julia Vander Ploeg, Director, Extra Space Storage

Jim Wisnionski, SVP of Operations and CIO, Kingsbridge Holdings

Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America



To learn more about the 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On September 15, HMG Strategy will host its 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Foremost CIOs and technology executives attending this event will share best practices for acting as a talent magnet to attract the best and the brightest.

Distinguished CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM will include:

Dave Abbott, Vice President, Technology Operations, Children's Hospital

Rushdi Ariss, Executive Director, Enterprise Applications & Data Platforms, The Walt Disney Company

Patricia Connolly, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC2

Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

John Damalas, Senior Director – Enterprise Data & Analytics, Walmart

Lea Eriksen, Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA

Jeff Farinich, SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding

Carol Fawcett, Corporate VP & CIO, Golden State Foods

Bob Gilbert, Chief Evangelist and VP, Product Marketing Netskope

Gregory J. Goff, Board Director, ExxonMobil

Barry Goffe, Senior Director, Platform Strategy, OutSystems

Allison Henry, CISO, University of California – Berkeley

Justin Hooper, VP Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro

Michael Keithley, CIO, United Talent Agency

Nancy Kim Yun, Group Director, UCI Beall Applied Innovation

Sai Koorapati, SVP, Global IT, Callaway Golf

Howard Miller, CIO, UCLA Anderson School of Management

Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University

Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

Rocio Romero, Recruitment & Admissions Manager, NPower

Ashish Seth, VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral

George Sheth, MBA, FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC

Abhishek Uppal, VP – Data & Analytics, Development, Infrastructure & IT Operations, Callaway Golf

Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

To learn more about the 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

