Khalid Ahmed Kumo Advocates For Youth Rights In Nigeria
Nigeria Country Representative of AYDECGOMBE, GOMBE, NIGERIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A member of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, Khalid Ahmed Kumo has advocated for youth rights in Nigeria
Khalid Ahmed Kumo is a serving country representative of African Youth Development Commission (Nigeria) and Executive Secretary Governance of African Youth and Adolescent Network for Population and Development (AfriYAN) Nigeria.
Speaking to journalists yesterday in Gombe, Ahmed said it has become imperative for the rights of youth to take the front burner in Nigeria.
Ahmed noted that as a former director of education and student group in the African Youth Commission for Development, AYDEC, and once a club representative for Model OIC, ATBU, Bauchi, had imbued him with the needed experience to be at the forefront for advocacy of youth's rights in the country.
He added that he has developed strong coordination and communication skills, which requires careful coordination and the ability to convey complex legal ideas.
Khalid Ahmed said: "I have gained extensive experience in legislative and policy research, experience as the pioneering chair of the Gombe State Youth Parliament (GSYP)."
He told journalists that the experience he had garnered, allowed him to familiarise himself with the established and unconsolidated laws of Nigeria.
In particular, through his work with the Parliament.
" I was strongly involved in the participation of young people in the movement for reform of the government, and always keen to learn more about leadership" he added.
The NYP member, have a strong social capital for mobilization of young people at a grassroot level as he's a convener of the maiden awareness raising meeting for youth and advocacy for protection of children right in Gombe State.
