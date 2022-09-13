Road Closure on State Route 2004 in Madisonville, Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a road closure on State Route 2004 (Haas Pond Road), Madisonville, Lackawanna County starting on Wednesday, September 14 for a large pipe replacement. Work will be completed in the fall of 2022.

The detour is as follows:

head southwest on PA-690 W toward Bird Road 2.8 miles;

turn left onto PA-690 W/Market Street and follow for 0.2 miles;

turn left onto PA-435 S/S Main Street and follow for 2.9 miles; and

turn left onto Jubilee Road 4.8 miles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

