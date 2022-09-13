Media Release: Maine Department of Education Partners with Live + Work in Maine to Bolster Education Workforce Recruitment Efforts, Promote Education in Maine

The Maine Department of Education announced a new partnership with Live + Work in Maine to bolster efforts to recruit and sustain a vibrant educator workforce and to promote the work of Maine schools to support, engage, and prepare all students to thrive. Through this new partnership, all school administrative units (SAUs) now have free access to Live + Work’s online job board, and will benefit from the extensive marketing activities Live + Work facilitates in order to attract educators and school staff to join Maine’s education workforce.

With Live + Work in Maine’s singular focus of celebrating and promoting the unique advantages and opportunities of living and working in Maine, the partnership allows schools to expand recruitment efforts on a platform with a strong Maine brand while creating a central resource for all education-related job openings in the state. The partnership will also highlight the creative and innovative teaching and learning happening in Maine schools.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live + Work in Maine to showcase the amazing teaching and learning happening in our state and provide schools with a resource to attract people to come teach and work in our schools. This partnership provides a big megaphone to let educators and prospective educators in Maine and across the country know that we are committed to creating and supporting a culture of innovation and creativity for educators, and that we want you to come live and teach here in Maine,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

“Maine’s world-class public education system has long stood out as a key competitive advantage in attracting and retaining talented people to live and work in Maine. With opportunities in every corner of our state, there’s never been a better time to attract talented folks to a career in education in Maine. We’re pleased to partner with the Maine Department of Education, and eager to help make a positive difference for Maine schools and children,” said Live + Work in Maine Executive Director Nate Wildes.

As an employer-driven, 501c3 non-profit organization, Live + Work in Maine is uniquely positioned to provide the perspective, focus and speed that this urgent opportunity presents. Live + Work has broad reach both within and outside of Maine, with tens of thousands of job seekers visiting Live + work’s website every month, dozens of unique events and programs throughout the year, and partnerships with private employers and communities alike to grow and strengthen the Maine talent economy.

The partnership with Live + Work in Maine aligns with the Maine Department of Education’s comprehensive Teach Maine plan released earlier this year to develop, support, and sustain a robust educator workforce. The Teach Maine Plan is organized around four key themes: incentivize recruitment and retention efforts; expand and diversify educator workforce efforts; support educator development, growth, and leadership; and elevate educators and the education profession. This partnership was made possible through American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

Maine’s school administrative units (SAUs) can sign up for the job board here.

###

About Live and Work in Maine

Live and Work in Maine’s mission is to market Maine as a career destination. Through our marketing efforts, we show the world that when it comes to quality of life and career opportunities, you can have the best of both by choosing to live and work in Maine. LiveandWorkinMaine.com is a robust resource for potential and current Mainers, which enables searching for employers and jobs based on lifestyle and/or geographic region within Maine. The site also includes “success story” testimonials from professionals who have relocated to Maine, details on internships and first career options for college students and new graduates, and information on the lifestyle offered by each of Maine’s eight geographic regions.