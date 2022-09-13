Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:28 pm, the victims were driving in a vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects brandished handguns and fired shots at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos. The vehicle is described as a silver 4-door Jeep Wrangler with Maryland temporary tags.

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.