Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects continued to assault the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 31-year-old Jeremiah Israel, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.