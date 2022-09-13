Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:25 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, 42-year-old James Fluellyn Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###