New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available at County Health Departments

JACKSON, Miss. – Starting today, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster that offers improved protection against recent variants. The new booster is bivalent, providing better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

The updated vaccines are recommended for use as a booster shot for those 12 and older at least two months after completion of the primary vaccination series (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen’s one-shot regimen) or two months after the last booster shot.

“We strongly recommend that anyone eligible should go ahead and receive the updated booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications from COVID-19,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “There is always the possibility of increased cases as we move into the fall and winter months. Don’t wait to protect yourself.”

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, children, and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.

