Introducing the All-New Kindle and Kindle Kids: Now with 300 ppi High-Resolution Display, USB-C Charging, and 2X Storage

The lightest and most compact Kindle provides a glare-free, 6-inch, high-resolution display, up to six weeks of battery life and USB-C charging, adjustable front light, dark mode, and 16 GB of storage—all for only $99.99

Kindle Kids comes with a kid-friendly cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ providing unlimited access to thousands of age-appropriate books, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—for only $119.99

A free, four-month Kindle Unlimited membership is included with Kindle for a limited time, offering access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more

Amazon AMZN today announced the next generation of Kindle—the lightest and smallest Kindle. Starting at just $99.99, the new Kindle combines premium features with an affordable price, including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, and room for thousands of books with twice the storage. The same features also come with Kindle Kids, which includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that provides kids with unlimited access to thousands of kid-appropriate books. Kindle and Kindle Kids pre-orders start today and will begin shipping October 12. Learn more at http://www.amazon.com/kindle.

"With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy," said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. "And since we launched Kindle Kids three years ago, kids have logged nearly 3 billion minutes reading on Kindle devices. The new Kindle Kids provides an even better reading experience to help kids become lifelong readers."

All-New High-Resolution Display

Kindle and Kindle Kids feature an all-new 6-inch, glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display with three-times more pixels for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. Dark mode and adjustable front light provide a comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. The device comes packed with customer favorites like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word. Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster.

Lightest and Most Compact Kindle

Kindle and Kindle Kids are the lightest and most compact Kindle models available—carry them in your pocket and comfortably read one-handed for even longer. The device's longer battery life of up to six weeks maximizes the time you can spend reading, and the USB-C port makes charging more effortless than ever. The all-new Kindle comes with 16GB of storage—twice the storage of the previous generation—enough to hold thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you.

More for Young Readers

Since the first Kindle Kids device debuted three years ago, kids have logged nearly 3 billion minutes of reading time on their Kindle devices, with no distractions on their devices from games, videos, social media, or apps. In fact, when the average kid reader sits down with their Kindle, they read more than an hour a day, making Kindle Kids the perfect reading companion for kids between 7-13 years old.

Every Kindle Kids comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, providing unlimited access to thousands of books, from timeless classics to newer, popular page-turners. Kids can explore and discover their favorite titles from a large selection of content, opening new opportunities to fall in love with reading. The Amazon Kids+ experience on Kindle Kids includes:

Latest hits and award-winners: Explore popular titles like Divergent , Artemis Fowl , and Diary of a Wimpy Kid ; books from series like Big Nate , Percy Jackson , Enchanted Forest Chronicles , and Harry Potter ; and titles that have won the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Award, Children's Choice Award, and other awards, all in the Amazon Kids+ library.

Explore popular titles like , , and ; books from series like , , , and ; and titles that have won the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Award, Children's Choice Award, and other awards, all in the Amazon Kids+ library. Add from your library: Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles, each $2.99 or less to add even more stories to your child's Kindle Kids library.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles, each $2.99 or less to add even more stories to your child's Kindle Kids library. Switch between reading and listening: When kids want to listen to a book instead of reading one, they can use Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones with Audible. With Amazon Kids+, hundreds of Audible books are available, including gaming and tween books like Escape from the Overworld, classics like The Secret Garden and Peter Pan, and Audible Originals like Interview with the Robot and The Mystwick School of Musicraft.

The Amazon Parent Dashboard for Kindle Kids also provides complete control for parents to set reading and bedtime schedules. Kids can request books for parents and guardians to add to their library, while literacy tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder assist with showing definitions of unfamiliar words and enriching vocabulary through flashcards. With the lightweight design, kid-friendly features, and longer battery life, Kindle Kids makes reading fun, easy, and convenient.

The World's Best eBook Store

All Kindle devices come with instant access to the world's best eBook store, which includes:

Massive selection —Discover millions of books, including the latest best sellers on Amazon Charts and reading recommendations from the Amazon Book Review.

—Discover millions of books, including the latest best sellers on Amazon Charts and reading recommendations from the Amazon Book Review. Kindle Unlimited —Get unlimited access to an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, and more. For a limited time, Kindle will come with a free four-month Kindle Unlimited membership.

—Get unlimited access to an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, and more. For a limited time, Kindle will come with a free four-month Kindle Unlimited membership. Amazon Original Stories —Read or listen to binge-worthy short fiction and nonfiction from best-selling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices including Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Andy Weir, all included at no additional cost for Prime and Kindle Unlimited members.

—Read or listen to binge-worthy short fiction and nonfiction from best-selling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices including Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Andy Weir, all included at no additional cost for Prime and Kindle Unlimited members. A diverse set of voices—Access a variety of stories from millions of self-published authors around the world with Kindle Direct Publishing.

Additionally, Prime members can read from a rotating selection of thousands of books, magazines, and more—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

The all-new Kindle and Kindle Kids were designed with sustainability in mind and carry the Climate Pledge Friendly badge, acknowledging further reduction in carbon emissions from previous product generations. Both devices were thoughtfully sourced and built with 90% recycled magnesium. Plus, following our goal to make Amazon device packaging 100% recyclable by 2023, for the first time ever, Kindle device packaging is 100% recyclable in the U.S. and is also made of 100% wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. In addition, Kindle accessory covers follow suit with packaging made from 99% wood fiber-based materials. Amazon continues to reduce impact on the planet through decreasing waste and providing more-sustainable options, and our efforts with Kindle and Kindle Kids are no different.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Kindle will be available starting at $99.99 in 16GB and in Black or Denim colors. New fabric covers for Kindle will be available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald.

Kindle Kids will be available starting at $119.99 in 16GB in Black. Customers can select from three kid-friendly cover designs: Space Whale, Unicorn Valley, and Ocean Explorer. Each Kindle Kids device comes with a two-year, worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids+, an award-winning, all-in-one kid-friendly content service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa Skills from brands like Disney, LEGO, and National Geographic. On Kindle Kids, Amazon Kids+ provides access to thousands of age-appropriate books. Amazon Kids+ auto-renews after one year starting at $4.99 a month and can be canceled at any time. Both devices are available today for pre-order http://www.amazon.com/kindle.

