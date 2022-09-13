Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Surging Approvals Of Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The surging technological progress in the field of external defibrillators and training and awareness programs targeted toward defibrillators is set to propel the growth of the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market highlights the following areas –

1. Geographically, North America Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding population of senior citizens and the soaring government expenditure on healthcare facilities involving wearable cardioverter defibrillators in the North American region.

2. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market growth is being driven by the increased hazard of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encountered by the elderly resulting in increased demand for hospital & pre-hospital external defibrillators including wearable cardioverter defibrillators. However, the restricted insurance coverage and the soaring cost of defibrillators are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market.

3. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=506924

Segmental Analysis:

1. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market based on product type can be further segmented into Manual External Defibrillator and Automated External Defibrillator.

2. Automated External Defibrillator segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging acceptance of automated external defibrillators for treating irregular heart rhythms, the expanding initiatives by principal firms and the deployment of numerous public access defibrillation programs.

3. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospital and Pre-Hospital. Growth is owing to the surging application of automated external defibrillators in in-hospital emergency management.

4. Pre-Hospital segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of defibrillation involving utilization of defibrillation pads for pre-hospital defibrillation apart from the application of wearable cardioverter defibrillators at home and in hospital settings.

5. North America (Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The novel product launches and the rising count of key players in the region are further propelling the growth of the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market in the North American region. Growth is owing to factors like the proliferating lucrative opportunities offered in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator industry are –

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. ZOLL Medical Corporation

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Physio-Control, Inc.

5. Nihon Kohden Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=506924

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538, (+1) 815-656-4596

Similar Reports:

A. Hospital Supplies Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15723/hospital-supplies-market.html

B. Hospital Lighting Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15416/hospital-lighting-market.html

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hospital-And-Pre-Hospital-External-Defibrillator-Market-Research-506924



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC