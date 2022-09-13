Submit Release
HomeAid Collects & Distributes Nearly 4 Million Diapers in 2022 Essentials Drive Campaigns

HomeAid Increases Its Impact on Families by More Than 1 Million Diapers in 2022 Essentials Drives

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten HomeAid affiliates, in collaboration with several HomeAid building and nonprofit partners, collected nearly 4 million diapers and over 2 million other critical baby items during the 2022 HomeAid Essentials Drives that took place from March to August. These necessary items will provide much-needed resources to children and families across the nation.

This year's HomeAid Essentials drives spread across the country providing critical baby items in eight different states. 

HomeAid Colorado led the efforts as they collected and distributed a record-breaking 2.2 million diapers to families throughout the state of Colorado.

It is estimated to cost a family upwards of $1,000 per year for diaper expenses for one child, and according to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three U.S. families cannot afford this much-needed expense. 

Government assistance programs generally cover welfare, food stamps, and Medicaid for low-income households in need, but diapers and wipes are typically not a commodity covered. HomeAid affiliates across the country help address and serve this need. HomeAid Colorado, along with nine other affiliate chapters, has collected a record-breaking 3,924,463 diapers and 2,385,224 wipes this year alone. 

"HomeAid's donation of diapers and wipes has been critical for the many moms that we serve. We partner with a school for children experiencing homelessness, and many of the mothers have younger children in diapers. Most live in shelters or hotels and have little access to these resources. Those with income have difficulty covering all their expenses, so any free essentials can mean the difference between choosing to buy diapers or see a doctor. Others have no income and often have to leave infants in dirty diapers as long as possible to make them last." 

 — Crossroads Community Ministries 

To address this challenge, HomeAid partners with local companies, and nonprofit groups to contribute diapers and other essential goods to families in need across the country. As a result, the 2022 campaign's total number of diapers collected is as follows:

HomeAid Atlanta - 242,130

HomeAid Austin - 175,000

HomeAid Colorado - 2,200,000

HomeAid Inland Empire - 13,333

HomeAid Northern California - 10,760

HomeAid Northern Virginia - 18,960

HomeAid Orange County - 623,329

HomeAid Orlando - 100,000

HomeAid Utah - 512,526

HomeAid Southern Nevada - 26,414

LPA Drive - 2,011

Media Contact: Monique Waddington, Marketing & Development Coordinator (mwaddington@homeaid.org)

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves various housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing, through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource/navigation centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and support services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling, physical and emotional support, and much more. HomeAid has completed nearly 1,100 housing and outreach projects totaling more than $319 million. In addition, HomeAid has added over 12,800 beds that have served over 604,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

