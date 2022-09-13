Top Researchers in Emergency Medicine to Present and Discuss New Data at ACEP22 Research Forum

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading research minds from all facets of emergency medicine are coming together October 1-3, 2022 for the Research Forum, part of ACEP22, the world’s largest emergency medicine conference, hosted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

“The Research Forum is an unrivaled opportunity to discuss the latest data that could revolutionize approaches to emergency care,” said Marna Rayl Greenberg, DO, MPH, FACEP, an emergency physician in Pennsylvania and 2022 Research Forum chair. “The brightest minds in emergency medicine will be on hand to talk about cutting-edge original research and how it could translate to improving public health, reshape the practice of medicine, and enhance clinical approaches that can save lives.”

Featured abstracts span advances in pain management, heart care, pediatric emergencies, telehealth and medical devices, boarding and mental health emergencies, pandemic preparedness, social emergency medicine, and much more.

This year’s Research Forum featured keynote address is:

Moving Beyond the Rhetoric: How EM is Leading Firearm Injury Prevention (Brooks F. Bock Lecture)

Sunday, Oct. 2 | Presented by Garen Wintemute, MD, MPH

As part of the Research Forum, ACEP will recognize award winners for excellence in research, outstanding young investigator, best medical student paper, and best resident paper.

Registration for ACEP22 includes access to the Research Forum and more than 400 original abstracts that will be available on request and published in a special supplement to Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Interviews are available with physician faculty, researchers, and ACEP leaders throughout the event. Media can click here to register for free.

