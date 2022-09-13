Identify, Attract, and Hire Top Talent Faster with AspireHR Recruiting

AspireHR delivers on innovation with AspireHR Recruiting at HR Tech and SuccessConnect this week.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, an SAP Gold Partner and one of the largest North American HCM implementation, software, and managed services firms, announced its launch of AspireHR Recruiting™, a scalable AI and automation-powered recruiting and onboarding solution with video interviewing, advanced scheduling, and enhanced mobile capabilities designed to accelerate the hiring of top talent.

As a leader in HCM innovation, AspireHR launched its new recruiting product in Vegas this week at prominent HR technology events, HR Tech and SuccessConnect. AspireHR Recruiting’s intuitive and full-featured design leverages AI, automation, and video to drive business efficiency and create amazing recruiting and candidate experiences.

With increasing competition amongst companies to hire standout talent, recruiters are tasked with finding and hiring candidates with specific skillsets and experience in the fastest time possible. In a single platform, AspireHR Recruiting™ leverages AI and automation to help recruiters source, interview, and place the right talent in the right role, faster. It also eliminates potential bias during the recruiting process, supporting diversity, and ensuring corporate DEI objectives are met.

“Rather than passively responding to an ever-shifting workforce, businesses now have a way to fiercely compete in the battle for new talent. With AspireHR’s configurable workflows and powerful suite of innovative features, recruiters can dramatically enhance candidate experiences while also transforming business with technology that tips the scale towards a successful hire,” said Kevin Chase, President and CEO of AspireHR.

AspireHR Recruiting sets itself apart from traditional recruiting and applicant tracking systems in the market, bringing a unique feature set that allows recruiters to:

Create engaging experiences with trailblazing video and enhanced mobile features

Create exceptional recruiter and candidate experiences, including enhanced video interviewing capabilities, plus full functionality across desktop and mobile devices.

Leverage automation and AI to identify and hire top talent

Attract, identify, and engage top talent faster with AspireHR’s artificial intelligence recruiting engine, automated processes, and optimized workflows.

Get powerful interview screening and scheduling capabilities

Eliminate manual efforts and reduce administrative tasks with automated interview scheduling, freeing up time for recruiters to build relationships with candidates

Ensure compliance and achieve DEI goals

Remove potential bias throughout the entire recruiting process, supporting diversity and ensuring corporate DEI objectives, compliance audit, and reporting.

Gain valuable insights with real-time dashboards and analytics

Make faster hiring decisions and identify recruiting trends using data-driven insights from AspireHR’s mobile-friendly integrated dashboards and analytics.

AspireHR Recruiting easily integrates with HCM platforms like SAP SuccessFactors, as well as career sites and job boards. It offers mobile-friendly, visually compelling dashboards with real-time analytics to make actionable insights and effective hiring decisions even while on-the-go. AspireHR Recruiting’s configurable design also offers businesses an amazing set of customizable features like AI job searching, resume-to-profile uploading and parsing, quality candidate matching, automated scheduling (and rescheduling of interviews), in-app video interviewing and interview bots, blind screening and transcription, candidate sentiment analysis, onboarding capabilities, questionnaire engines, background checks, and career site design and hosting.

