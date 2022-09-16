RadSite Announces Complimentary Fall Webinar Series Examining Trends in Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
Round table of experts to discuss key trends impacting CT, MRI,, and Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT/PET) imagingANNAPOLIS, MD, US, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced today its fall webinar series. The focus of the series is key trends that impact advanced diagnostic imaging, including CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT/PET). The webinars feature experts in round table discussions to provide a more interactive experience, which will include taking questions from the audience.
Here is a summary and registration information for the three complimentary webinars:
October Webinar
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
Description: Computed Tomography (CT) remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S., with over 80 million estimated CT scans in 2022. This interactive session will focus on emerging CT diagnostic trends including:
• New screening protocols for cancer
• Imaging system enhancements such as multi-energy CT scanning
• Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
• Expanded use of remote technologists
• Recent radiation protection protocols
• Reimbursement challenges and opportunities
• New requirements after the federal “public health emergency” (PHE) declaration ends
• Update on state and federal regulations (e.g., Medicare’s Appropriate Use Criteria Program)
• Other topics raised by the panel experts.
This session also will highlight recent updates to RadSite’s CT ADI Accreditation Standards, version 3.3.
Moderator: Mark Casner, FACHE, Chief Accreditation Officer, RadSite
Presenters:
• Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite; and CA Medical Director, Open MRI Systems Imaging Northern California
• Eliot Siegel, MD, Standards Committee Chair, RadSite; and Professor and Vice Chair at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Diagnostic Radiology
• Judy Pirtle, R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT), Director of Clinical Practice and Radiation Safety Officer, Akumin
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 19, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register. After this date, a recording of the webinar will be available on RadSite’s website.
November Webinar
Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Description: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S. with over 40 million estimated MRI scans in 2022. This interactive session will focus on emerging MRI trends including:
• New imaging equipment enhancements such as point-of-care imaging applications
• Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
• Expanded use of remote technologists
• MRI safety concerns
• Reimbursement challenges and opportunities
• New requirements after the federal “public health emergency” (PHE) declaration ends
• Update on state and federal regulations (e.g., Medicare’s Appropriate Use Criteria Program)
• Other topics raised by the panel experts.
This session also will highlight recent updates to RadSite’s MRI ADI Accreditation Standards, version 3.3.
Moderator: Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite
Presenters:
• Raymond Fridenstine, RT(R)(CT)(MR)(ARRT), Senior Manager, Clinical Practice, Akumin and Alliance Healthcare Services
• Kevin Oliver, RT (R) (MR), VP of Medical Imaging and Advanced Applications, SimonMed Imaging
• Judith M. Turner, VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, ProScan Reading Services
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), November 15, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register. After this date, a recording of the webinar will be available on RadSite’s website.
December Webinar
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
Description: Nuclear Medicine (NM), including PET/CT imaging, remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S. with over 20 million estimated PET/CT and other nuclear medicine scans in 2022. This interactive session will focus on emerging trends including:
• Diagnostic and theranostic applications
• Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
• New radiopharmaceutical applications
• Addressing the contrast shortage
• Recent radiation protection protocols
• Implementing enhanced patient engagement strategies (e.g., to avoid missed appointments)
• Reimbursement challenges and opportunities
• New requirements after the federal “public health emergency” (PHE) declaration ends
• Update on state and federal regulations (e.g., Medicare’s Appropriate Use Criteria Program)
• Other topics raised by the panel experts.
This session also will highlight recent updates to RadSite’s NM ADI Accreditation Standards, version 3.3.
Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair and Chief of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for Veterans Affairs Maryland Healthcare System
Presenters:
• Kay Kassel, MS CNMT NMTCB(RS), Corporate Radiation Safety Officer, Akumin
• Angela Graber, Vice President, Operations, Digirad
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), December 14, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register. After this date, a recording of the webinar will be available on RadSite’s website.
To learn more about RadSite, visit RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com. To learn more about RadSite’s complimentary future and on-demand webinars, click the webinar navigation button on RadSite’s website.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
