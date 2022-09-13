Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Plymouth Service Center Temporarily Closed

Customers are being redirected to conduct specific business transactions at nearby service center locations, online, and AAA branches, if applicable

Scheduled road tests will still be conducted at the Plymouth Service Center location during closure

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing the Plymouth Service Center, located at 40 Industrial Park Road, is temporarily closed due to flooding caused by a water pipe that burst in the ceiling on Sunday, September 11. Building materials damaged by water must be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers while the service center location in Plymouth is closed due to the facility issue,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers who need to conduct an in-person transaction are encouraged to make an appointment online at Mass.Gov/RMV or at a AAA office, if the customer is a member of AAA.”

Customers who have a transaction appointment scheduled at the Plymouth RMV this week and next week will have their appointment honored at the Taunton or South Yarmouth RMVs for the same date and time as their Plymouth appointment.

Taunton Service Center – 1 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780

South Yarmouth Service Center - 1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

The Registry’s staff who would work normally out of the Plymouth location are being temporarily reassigned to customer service centers in Taunton and South Yarmouth.

Road Tests scheduled at the Plymouth Service Center location will continue to be conducted from the Plymouth Service Center during the Service Center closure.

The Registry recommends that customers review more than 40 transactions and services that are available online, such as paying a fee, scheduling a road test, and renewing a registration, at Mass.gov/rmv.