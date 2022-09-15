Award-Winning Adapt Energy Solution in the Crestron Booth at CEDIA Expo
Learn How to Bring Integrated Energy Management Into Clients’ HomesNORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTech Design is pleased to announce their award-winning Adapt Energy solution will be featured at Crestron booth # 16017 at the CEDIA Expo.
Adapt Energy is the first integrated home energy management solution and the first certified Crestron Integrated Partner solution for energy management. Today’s homeowners are more conscious than ever before of energy efficiency, the higher probability of power outages, and the impact energy usage has on the environment and their wallets. Adapt Energy integrates with the Crestron Home platform, allowing integrators to offer a comprehensive solution that seamlessly blends the worlds of energy management, home automation, and alternative power together. Clients have complete control over their home environment and have the power to do the following:
· Conserve energy with custom profiles and schedules
· Control circuit breakers and monitor energy use
· Prepare for potential power outage with severe weather tracking & alerts
· Maximize energy storage and solar systems
“We knew at some point that this product category - Energy Automation - would really take off and that’s proving to be the case this year,” says Troy Morgan, CEO, and founder of PanTech Design. “It’s a perfect category for integrators to add tremendous value to the home automation system and homeowners’ lifestyles with integration to home batteries like sonnen, solar inverters, generators, and energy monitoring systems.”
“This solution will form part of our brand new wellness arena, where we’ll be showcasing all the elements of Health & Wellness that come together on the Crestron OS to support making clients’ homes the oasis they want and deserve,” says Michael Short, Director of Residential & Hospitality Marketing at Crestron. “Energy management solutions have become an expectation in the professional smart home space, so the Adapt Energy integration was something of a no-brainer to show off!”
To learn more about Adapt Energy, visit https://pantechdesign.com/adaptenergy, or reach out to Troy Morgan at PanTech Design at tmorgan@pantechdesign.com
Visit Crestron booth # 16017 at CEDIA Expo in Dallas, TX, September 29 - October 1.
About PanTech Design: PanTech Design is a veteran software development firm focusing on residential automation systems and is the creator of Adapt Energy, the first-of-its-kind home energy automation ecosystem that integrates with Crestron Home.
About Crestron
Crestron builds the technology that makes smart homes smart. After decades of leading the smart home category, no other company is better positioned to deliver the success dealers want and the experience clients demand. That’s why Crestron defines the modern connected lifestyle.
Troy Morgan
PanTech Design
+1 817-898-0339
tmorgan@pantechdesign.com