September is Life Insurance Awareness Month
Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions
Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been rated as the number one mutual insurer in the world. There are many different forms of life insurance and policy riders on the market for consumers to choose from but, many do not know where to begin. One of the largest objections that I receive from consumers is that they have life insurance through work. Group life insurance is an excellent way to obtain life coverage at a very low cost however, these solutions are only term and follow with that particular employer.
— New York Life
If an individual retires, resigns, or is terminated they lose the benefits they have from work including life insurance. Part of life insurance awareness is making individuals aware of the need for permanent solutions and protecting what and who they love most. Also, there are far greater benefits to life insurance than a death benefit. Life insurance offers clients asset protection, financial security, retirement savings, college funding, ability to purchase more insurance, charitable donations, and giving a death benefit to a clients named beneficiary. I want to promote the importance of life insurance and educate many about this product because I believe in it too! I am not only an agent at New York Life, I am also a customer because I believe in the product(s). New York Life is also not just exclusively a life insurance company.
We offer an array of full financial services including tax-free savings, retirement planning, college planning, group benefit solutions, long-term care insurance, disability insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. This further allows us to cater to individuals unique financial needs in a holistic manor. I offer any prospect a complimentary and confidential financial analysis to learn about what they are doing to accomplish their own financial goals and answer any questions they have about their goals or financial products. Another objection that many individuals have is the inability to afford such financial products. Many products are designed to be affordable and adaptable to a clients specific financial situation. With all of that said, I hope to meet with more individuals and continue to help with and promote life insurance education and awareness through New York Life.
