Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,858 in the last 365 days.

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions

The Company You Keep®”
— New York Life
TIMONIUM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been rated as the number one mutual insurer in the world. There are many different forms of life insurance and policy riders on the market for consumers to choose from but, many do not know where to begin. One of the largest objections that I receive from consumers is that they have life insurance through work. Group life insurance is an excellent way to obtain life coverage at a very low cost however, these solutions are only term and follow with that particular employer.

If an individual retires, resigns, or is terminated they lose the benefits they have from work including life insurance. Part of life insurance awareness is making individuals aware of the need for permanent solutions and protecting what and who they love most. Also, there are far greater benefits to life insurance than a death benefit. Life insurance offers clients asset protection, financial security, retirement savings, college funding, ability to purchase more insurance, charitable donations, and giving a death benefit to a clients named beneficiary. I want to promote the importance of life insurance and educate many about this product because I believe in it too! I am not only an agent at New York Life, I am also a customer because I believe in the product(s). New York Life is also not just exclusively a life insurance company.

We offer an array of full financial services including tax-free savings, retirement planning, college planning, group benefit solutions, long-term care insurance, disability insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. This further allows us to cater to individuals unique financial needs in a holistic manor. I offer any prospect a complimentary and confidential financial analysis to learn about what they are doing to accomplish their own financial goals and answer any questions they have about their goals or financial products. Another objection that many individuals have is the inability to afford such financial products. Many products are designed to be affordable and adaptable to a clients specific financial situation. With all of that said, I hope to meet with more individuals and continue to help with and promote life insurance education and awareness through New York Life.

Adam J Sadler
New York Life
+1 443-966-0956
ajsadler@ft.newyorklife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.