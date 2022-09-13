Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on the Causes of Inflammatory Arthritis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on the causes of inflammatory arthritis. Many people associate this condition with the wear and tear of joints. However, this has been discovered to be correlated to an autoimmune disorder.
Inflammatory arthritis refers to a group of diseases caused by an overactive immune system commonly associated with joint pain and stiffness. People with this condition experience the feeling of their joints being warm, swollen, and tender.
This condition can often cause problems in other body tissues, including the lungs, heart, eyes, skin, and other organs. If left untreated, this can cause irreversible damage to the body. People typically suffer from inflammatory arthritis diseases such as:
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Psoriatic arthritis
• Juvenile idiopathic arthritis
• Ankylosing spondylitis
• Gout and Pseudogout
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine’s guide details how inflammatory arthritis is caused. Although it’s different in every patient, it is correlated to the body's inability to control the production of inflammatory proteins. This causes flashes of inflammation in the joints, which causes uncomfortable pain.
People can typically experience the following symptoms as a result of this condition.
• Joint pain and stiffness after periods of rest or inactivity, particularly in the morning
• Swelling, redness, or feelings of warmth in the affected joints
• Loss of mobility as the condition worsens
• Inflammation of other areas in the body, such as the skin or internal organs like the lungs and heart
Since inflammatory arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, unique treatments can help. Using a functional medicine approach to find the root cause of the issue and promote a full-body recovery, people can benefit from mitigated symptoms and prevent severe medical conditions resulting from untreated inflammatory arthritis.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People with inflammatory arthritis should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn how functional medicine treatments can treat autoimmune disorders.
Tambri Radawi
Inflammatory arthritis refers to a group of diseases caused by an overactive immune system commonly associated with joint pain and stiffness. People with this condition experience the feeling of their joints being warm, swollen, and tender.
This condition can often cause problems in other body tissues, including the lungs, heart, eyes, skin, and other organs. If left untreated, this can cause irreversible damage to the body. People typically suffer from inflammatory arthritis diseases such as:
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Psoriatic arthritis
• Juvenile idiopathic arthritis
• Ankylosing spondylitis
• Gout and Pseudogout
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine’s guide details how inflammatory arthritis is caused. Although it’s different in every patient, it is correlated to the body's inability to control the production of inflammatory proteins. This causes flashes of inflammation in the joints, which causes uncomfortable pain.
People can typically experience the following symptoms as a result of this condition.
• Joint pain and stiffness after periods of rest or inactivity, particularly in the morning
• Swelling, redness, or feelings of warmth in the affected joints
• Loss of mobility as the condition worsens
• Inflammation of other areas in the body, such as the skin or internal organs like the lungs and heart
Since inflammatory arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, unique treatments can help. Using a functional medicine approach to find the root cause of the issue and promote a full-body recovery, people can benefit from mitigated symptoms and prevent severe medical conditions resulting from untreated inflammatory arthritis.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People with inflammatory arthritis should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn how functional medicine treatments can treat autoimmune disorders.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
email us here