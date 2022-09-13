Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,598 in the last 365 days.

Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on the Causes of Inflammatory Arthritis

The Cause of Inflammatory Arthritis

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on the causes of inflammatory arthritis. Many people associate this condition with the wear and tear of joints. However, this has been discovered to be correlated to an autoimmune disorder.

Inflammatory arthritis refers to a group of diseases caused by an overactive immune system commonly associated with joint pain and stiffness. People with this condition experience the feeling of their joints being warm, swollen, and tender.

This condition can often cause problems in other body tissues, including the lungs, heart, eyes, skin, and other organs. If left untreated, this can cause irreversible damage to the body. People typically suffer from inflammatory arthritis diseases such as:

• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Psoriatic arthritis
• Juvenile idiopathic arthritis
• Ankylosing spondylitis
• Gout and Pseudogout

Tri-Cities Functional Medicine’s guide details how inflammatory arthritis is caused. Although it’s different in every patient, it is correlated to the body's inability to control the production of inflammatory proteins. This causes flashes of inflammation in the joints, which causes uncomfortable pain.

People can typically experience the following symptoms as a result of this condition.

• Joint pain and stiffness after periods of rest or inactivity, particularly in the morning
• Swelling, redness, or feelings of warmth in the affected joints
• Loss of mobility as the condition worsens
• Inflammation of other areas in the body, such as the skin or internal organs like the lungs and heart

Since inflammatory arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, unique treatments can help. Using a functional medicine approach to find the root cause of the issue and promote a full-body recovery, people can benefit from mitigated symptoms and prevent severe medical conditions resulting from untreated inflammatory arthritis.

Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People with inflammatory arthritis should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn how functional medicine treatments can treat autoimmune disorders.

Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
email us here

You just read:

Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on the Causes of Inflammatory Arthritis

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.