WhiteLab Genomics Raises $10M for their AI-Powered Platform to Develop and Advance Genomic Therapies
PARIS, FRANCE, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteLab Genomics, a Y-Combinator backed AI-powered predictive software simulation platform for the design of gene and cell therapies, announced a $10 million funding round. The round was led by Omnes Capital, one of the leading French venture capital firms, and Debiopharm the Switzerland based independent biopharmaceutical company with a venture arm focused on digital health.
WhiteLab Genomics aims at revolutionizing genomic therapy development using public and private data and in-house AI algorithms. The company is supporting its clients through the in-silico development phases enabling them to quickly develop target vectors, payloads, and bring genomic based therapies to market at a faster pace.
The proceeds from this financing round will help further develop WhiteLab Genomics’ AI based platform, scale its R&D team and fund their expansion to the US. The company was founded in 2019 by David Del Bourgo and Julien Cottineau, experts in genomics drug development and commercialization. Together, they established the WhiteLab Genomics headquarters in Paris, France and are currently setting up their US operations in Cambridge, MA.
“We are experiencing a strong demand from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies within many sectors of healthcare. They all understand the huge potential of genomic therapies and the significant role of data and AI when it comes to advancing and developing healthcare. At WhiteLab Genomics, we offer our expertise, specific sets of data and algorithms dedicated to their therapies. Now, to best meet our prospects and customers' needs, we need to scale all sectors of our company.”, said David Del Bourgo, co-founder and CEO of WhiteLab Genomics.
Currently, WhiteLab Genomics’ customer base spans from biotech and pharmaceutical companies in Europe and the US to provide solutions for new drug development programs including RNA, DNA and Cell based therapies. WhiteLab Genomics is also collaborating with world renowned INSERM and Genethon laboratories and has been selected by Y-Combinator in its Winter 2022 batch.
“We are very excited to close this first institutional investment round with such renowned investors with deep knowledge of the pharma environment. With this funding, we can continue developing our proprietary data sets and algorithms for the next generation of genomic therapy vectors and payloads. We look forward to bringing these solutions to our customers and partners.” said Julien Cottineau, co-founder and CSO.
Data shows that up to 4,000 human diseases including Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Cardiovascular Disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and some types of cancer, originate from errors and changes in an individual’s DNA sequence. WhiteLab Genomics technology aims to help develop solutions to repair and replace these defective sequences instead of treating systems. The rising field of genomic medicine is set to treat these pathological conditions at their source, stably replacing the needs for drugs or surgery.
“We have been bullish on the development of genomic therapies and investing in companies at the intersection of AI and biotech. WhiteLab Genomics fits right in this sweet spot. We’re impressed by what the company has achieved in 2.5 years and look forward to seeing the impact ahead of us and look forward to this exciting journey with them.” said Renaud Poulard - Managing Partner Omnes Capital
Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi, Investment Director at Debiopharm added “David and Julien have assembled a unique team of data scientist and bio computational engineers and partner with world class genomics teams of leading research institutes such as Inserm and Genethon. Altogether, one of the best worldwide clusters of talent in the field of AI for genomics. We are very excited to become shareholders and be able to support this great company in its growth phase.”
About WhiteLab Genomics
WhiteLab Genomics is a Y-combinator backed startup that specializes in data science and machine learning solutions for genomic medicine. The company’s proprietary AI platform allows for multi-parameter analysis of complex biological data to discover new DNA and RNA therapies to optimize their developments. WhiteLab Genomics was founded in 2019 by David Del Bourgo and Julien Cottineau, experienced professionals in the field of biotechnology and data science. The company currently has operations in Paris, France and Cambridge, MA. For more information: www.whitelabgx.com
About Omnes
Omnes is a major player in private equity and infrastructure. With €5 billion in assets under management, Omnes provides companies with the equity capital they need to grow through its three core businesses: Venture Capital, Expansion Capital & Transmission, and Infrastructure. Omnes is 100% owned by its employees. Omnes is committed to ESG issues. The company has created the Omnes Foundation in favor of children and youth. It is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information: www.omnescapital.com
About Debiopharm Innovation Fund
Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, provides strategic funding and guidance for companies with an ambition to improve the patient journey, re-imagine how clinical trials are conducted, along with companies offering digital platforms that support cutting-edge drug technologies. Since 2017 Debiopharm invested in 14 digital health companies, typically leading the investment rounds. For more information: www.debiopharm.com
About Blueprint Partners
Blueprint Partners is a European corporate finance firm focused on the digital economy, with a core team in Paris and a network of partners in San Francisco, Munich and Singapore. Blueprint Partners advises growing companies in M&A and private placement. Its solid technology experience and international exposure have enabled it to complete more than 150 transactions in this demanding sector. Blueprint Partners assists its clients all the way, from the strategic positioning to the closing of the desired transaction. For more information: www.blueprint.pe
