Six-Time Grammy-Nominated Tamia To Perform During TMCF’s 35th Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund announced today that six-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Tamia will perform during the organization’s 35th Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala.

The black-tie Awards Gala will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“We are delighted that Tamia will be performing at our Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry Williams said. “Tamia is one of the most iconic performers of our generation and we’re thrilled that she will be sharing her gifts with our organization during this important evening.”

The Canadian-born vocal powerhouse has solidified herself as one of the most recognizable voices in R&B music thanks to a career that has spanned over two decades. Tamia’s beautifully crafted sound reflects her many inspirations and her innate ability to master genres from R&B and neo soul, to gospel, jazz and hip hop soul. 

Tamia balances her artistry and career with being a supportive wife to husband and NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill, and a loving mother to her two daughters, Myla and Lael.

Together, Tamia and her husband created The Grant Hill and Tamia Foundation where they continue to be recognized for their philanthropic involvement with several charities. Tamia is also the founder of Plus 1 Music Group, which successfully released three studio albums Between FriendsGreatest Hits and Beautiful Surprise.

“It’s always great to support an organization like the Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” Tamia said. “Anytime a performance impacts a larger cause, it’s even more meaningful. I am looking forward to being part of this celebration of excellence.”

Prior to the gala, TMCF will host its 22nd Annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will take place from September 28-October 1.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who’s who of top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders.

All proceeds from this black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit https://www.tmcf.org/partners-donors/get-involved/events/35th-anniversary-gala-awards/.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact robert.knox@tmcf.org.


Rob Knox
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
robert.knox@tmcf.org

