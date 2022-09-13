Seven Carahsoft Executives Featured on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Public Sector IT

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven company executives to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



“Carahsoft is proud to have seven of our team members recognized on CRN’s prestigious list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These channel leaders model Carahsoft’s values of prioritizing team growth, leading by example, striving for excellence within the channel and achieving great things in partnership with Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Government customers. Congratulations to these executives on their dedication to propelling our business to greater heights.”

Rebecca Brennan, Tiffany Goddard, Natalie Gregory, Samantha Handlin, Brandi Hiebert, Laura Howton, and Diana Sibay were recognized by CRN for their exceptional leadership, channel expertise and constant commitment to the success of customers, partners and the entire IT channel.

Rebecca Brennan: Rebecca serves as the Director of Sales for Carahsoft’s Splunk Public Sector Team. Over the past year, Rebecca has supported Splunk’s Public Sector business through initiating several new programs that empower the partner ecosystem to generate new opportunities, nurture existing customers and find the best solutions for Carahsoft and Splunk’s joint customers. This leadership led to Carahsoft being named Splunk’s Public Sector Distributor of the year and Splunk’s Global Distributor of the year. This is the fifth consecutive year Rebecca has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Tiffany Goddard: Tiffany is the Director of Sales for various solution portfolios at Carahsoft including Citizen Engagement, Law Enforcement, GIS, Microsoft ISVs and Training partners. Through Tiffany’s influence and contributions, CEGIS portfolio sales quadrupled in the past four years and more than 20 new vendor partners joined the team last year. Tiffany has organized hundreds of educational events on innovative methods for customers and partners to accomplish their goals. She also created a process for trainees to receive credit for training completion and post-training survey collection to ensure the best experience. This is the fourth consecutive year Tiffany has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Natalie Gregory: Natalie is the Vice President of Sales, managing the Red Hat, Open Source and Atlassian business units. Throughout the year, Natalie has drawn from her 18 years of experience to manage an award-winning, 150+ member team. Natalie expanded Carahsoft’s partner marketing and joint events in 2021, sparking a 40% increase year over year and 52% registration growth for those events. She fosters trusted partnerships and relationships with Carahsoft’s resellers and system integrators to enable Carahsoft to better understand their needs and build a supportive ecosystem. This is the third consecutive year Natalie has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Samantha Handlin: Samantha serves as Carahsoft’s Sales Manager for Broadcom. In 2021, Samantha worked to negotiate an agreement naming Carahsoft as Broadcom’s Symantec portfolio’s sole Public Sector Cyber Security Aggregator in the US. Following the agreement, Samantha has led the effort to establish Carahsoft’s Broadcom technical support team and offer superior customer service. She has worked with her sales and order management teams to optimize their processes and system management. This is the second year Samantha has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Brandi Hiebert: Brandi is the Director of Sales for the Riverbed Technologies and BlackBerry/Cylance business units at Carahsoft. Last year, Brandi onboarded a new strategic vendor to develop and implement a sales and channel strategy. Brandi and her team offered tools and resources to provide additional value to Carahsoft’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). By refining her team’s nurture and retention program and fortifying their business development mentality, Brandi has seen increased collaboration with new and existing accounts in the channel. This is the second year Brandi has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Laura Howton: Laura serves as the Director of Sales for Carahsoft’s Big Data/Analytics Team. She currently manages a 50-member sales team and is accountable for $175 million in annual revenue and 200 channel partners. In 2021, Laura developed and implemented a new Carahsoft Customer Nurture Program for over 300 vendors. This strategy has improved contract renewals, trained hundreds of Government employees on maximizing their software, and guaranteed Carahsoft’s customers a solid return on investment for their software purchases. After establishing best practices for training her remote team, Laura empowered others within Carahsoft to also offer effective strategies for training a virtual audience. This is the fourth consecutive year Laura has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Diana Sibay: Diana is the Team Lead for the Broadcom Team at Carahsoft. Throughout 2021, Diana led the team’s initiative to facilitate a better understanding of Broadcom’s Partner Program and equip channel partners with resources to better serve Carahsoft’s customers and vendors. In addition to becoming Broadcom’s master aggregator and distributor for the Public Sector, Carahsoft was also named Broadcom’s distributor for its commercial business segment under the new Aggregator 2.0 program. Through Diana’s influence, her team expanded Carahsoft’s presence in the commercial marketplace to drive significant growth for new CA business. This is the second consecutive year Diana has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.



By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

The full 2022 Women of the Channel list can be found online at CRN.com as well as in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

