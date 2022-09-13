ProSearch Fall Events to Explore Chat in Discovery, the Metaverse, and the Future of Work

ProSearch discovery experts will share knowledge and insight at leading industry events including those hosted by ALM, EDI and more

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its fall calendar includes participation in multiple prominent industry events. ProSearch is set to sponsor numerous conferences, where company thought leaders will share their expertise on the important topics facing eDiscovery professionals today.



ProSearch’s upcoming event commitments include:

SOLID New York – September 22, New York, NY. ProSearch founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl will present “The Future of Work: Reframing the Discussion,” an engaging session focused on why employers and employees must work together to imagine and build the future of work.

September 29, Dallas, TX. ProSearch leaders will facilitate a roundtable discussion on the topic "Chat is not Email." Panelists will address the importance of recognizing why modern data types cannot be treated the same as traditional email and share practical approaches for producing chat data in eDiscovery.

October 12-14, Miami, FL. A long-term sponsor of EDI, ProSearch is a diamond ambassador of its annual Leadership Summit, where company subject matter experts will share knowledge and insight on two important topics: Matt Davidson will moderate the session "The Swap Shop: Finding Value Through the Procurement of Legal Services in the Corporation," offering real-world examples of assessing value to make smart purchasing decisions. Dan Kinney will lead the session "Return to the Metaverse! Discovery in the Year 2030," featuring a hands-on demonstration of the latest virtual reality technologies and a discussion of how these tools will shape the business landscape in years to come.

October 17-19, Washington, D.C. ProSearch is a sponsor of this event.

October 17-19, Washington, D.C. ProSearch is a sponsor of this event. Relativity Fest – October 26-28, Chicago, IL. ProSearch solutions advisor Lauren Roso will participate on a panel discussing employee burnout in the eDiscovery industry. Roso is a finalist for multiple Relativity Innovation Awards.



For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753